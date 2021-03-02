Sports News Roundup: Murray rallies for win in Rotterdam; Astros overcome Nationals' power and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Andy Murray rallies for win in Rotterdam

Qualifier Andy Murray rallied from three games down in the third set to defeat Dutchman Robin Haase 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Monday at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The former world No. 1 of England needed nearly 2 1/2 hours to secure his first tour-level victory since the 2020 U.S. Open.

Soccer: U.S. look to take major step forward in Olympic qualifying bid

The United States men's under-23 soccer team are aiming to make up for past disappointments, coach Jason Kreis said on Monday as his squad gathered in Mexico for a training camp ahead of the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament. With the U.S. women having already earned their spot at this year's rescheduled Tokyo Games, the men will try to do the same and qualify for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Olympics if they can reach the final of the March 18-30 competition.

Spring training roundup: Astros overcome Nationals' power

Five different players recorded an RBI in the ninth inning as the Houston Astros scored five runs and rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday at West Palm Beach, Fla. Steven Souza Jr. hit a two-run home run for the Astros in the fourth inning.

NBA roundup: Hot Heat roll to 6th straight win

Kendrick Nunn scored a team-high 24 points as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to six games with a 109-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in Miami. Miami received 16 points and 13 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, while Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro each had 14 points. Goran Dragic, starting his first game for Miami since Feb. 5, had 13 points.

Ex-NHL player Todd Bertuzzi arrested on DUI charge

Retired NHL forward Todd Bertuzzi was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to multiple reports Monday. Bertuzzi, who played 18 seasons in the NHL, was arrested Saturday morning in Auburn Hills, Mich., after other motorists called 911. When police reached him, they saw his car run a red light, and when they pulled him over, they suspected Bertuzzi was intoxicated, TMZ reported.

Hawks fire head coach Lloyd Pierce

The Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Lloyd Pierce after two-plus seasons, the team announced Monday. Pierce, hired in May 2018, went 63-120 in 183 games. It was his first head coaching stint. The Hawks are currently 14-20 and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

WTA roundup: Top seed falls in Lyon opener

Teen qualifier Clara Tauson of Denmark upset top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 on Monday in the first round of the Lyon Open in France. The 18-year-old Tauson saved six of nine break points and improved her 2021 record to 15-3 with the victory in one hour and 32 minutes. Her next opponent will be Hungary's Timea Babos, a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 winner over Russia's Varvara Gracheva.

NHL roundup: Chicago's Patrick Kane hits milestone in win

Patrick Kane scored his 400th career goal with 10:50 remaining in the third period and the host Chicago Blackhawks pulled away over the final 20 minutes for a 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings. Kane became the fourth player in team history to score 400 goals for Chicago, joining Hall of Famers Bobby Hull (604) and Stan Mikita (541) along with Steve Larmer (406). He also became the 100th player in NHL history, 10th active player and ninth American-born player to reach the mark.

Djokovic ties Federer's record for most weeks as world No.1

Novak Djokovic equalled Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as ATP world number one on Monday, holding the top spot for the 310th week. Djokovic's ninth Australian Open title last month guaranteed that he would surpass Federer's record on March 8.

Federer to miss this month's Miami Open

Roger Federer will not compete at this month's Miami Open as the Swiss maestro continues to work his way back to fitness after two knee operations in the past 12 months, the Miami Herald reported on Monday. Federer will miss out on defending his Miami Open title at the March 22-April 4 Masters 1000 event, although Australian Open champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are expected to take part along with Serena Williams and Rafa Nadal.