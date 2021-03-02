Left Menu

Premier League: Would be a dream to finish in top four, says Everton's Ancelotti

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that his club is dreaming of a finish in the top four of the Premier League 2020-21 standings.

ANI | London | Updated: 02-03-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 10:52 IST
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that his club is dreaming of a finish in the top four of the Premier League 2020-21 standings. Everton defeated Southampton on Monday after Richarlison got on the scoring sheets and as a result, the side is now just two points of the top-four with a game in hand.

If Everton manages to finish in the top four, then the club will attain qualification for the Champions League. "We have a great opportunity to be in the top four and we would like to touch that position. We have to put all our effort into the game on Thursday to try to be there, it is a real possibility," Ancelotti told Everton's official website.

"It doesn't matter how long we can be there, but just to see how we feel if we are there. There will be a big fight until the end of the season and we have to be pleased we can fight for that position. It will be a dream to be in the top four, we are quite close... but the season is long," he added. Everton has won eight of their 12 games away from home. However, of 13 games played at their home turf, the side has won five and lost six.

"To fight for the European places, we need to improve the home. It was not good and this performance and victory can help us have a better run at home," said Ancelotti. Everton is currently at the seventh spot with 43 points from 25 matches. The club will next take on West Brom on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

