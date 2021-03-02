Left Menu

Ravi Shastri receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad

Indias inoculation drive entered its second phase on Monday in which the coverage was expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities.Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination. However, it is not immediately known whether any other member of the Indian teams support staff was inoculated.The Indian cricket team is locked in a Test battle against England here.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 11:14 IST
Ravi Shastri receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a city hospital here.

Shastri, who is 58, thanked the staff at the Apollo Hospital for their co-operation and support.

''Got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Thank you to the amazing medical professionals & scientists for empowering the India Flag of India against the pandemic, the former India cricketer tweeted. India's inoculation drive entered its second phase on Monday in which the coverage was expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities.

''Extremely impressed with the professionalism shown by Kantaben & her team at Apollo, Ahmedabad in dealing with COVID-19 vaccination.'' However, it is not immediately known whether any other member of the Indian team's support staff was inoculated.

The Indian cricket team is locked in a Test battle against England here. The fourth and final Test of the rubber will start in Ahmedabad on Thursday. India is currently leading the series 2-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nick Jonas exits 'The Blacksmith' over scheduling issues

Singer-actor Nick Jonas is no longer set to headline the upcoming action thriller The Blacksmith.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 28-year-old artiste has exited the Pierre Morel directorial after scheduling problems had delayed the ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Wall Streets major averages were set to open sharply higher on Monday as bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while encouraging updates on the vaccine and stimulus fronts strengthened bets over a swift economic recovery. Shares o...

BJP chief Nadda arrives in Rajasthan, to address party’s state executive meet

BJP national president J P Nadda arrived here on Tuesday to address the partys state executive meeting.Party national general secretary and in-charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh, state BJP president Satish Poonia and other leaders received Nad...

Grand Maratha Foundation conducts health check-up in Ambernath, Thane

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Grand Maratha Foundation, a non-governmental organization in Maharashtra, conducted a medical check-up camp for the local people of Ambernath in Thane district. The c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021