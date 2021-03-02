Left Menu

Cricket-Gayle targets T20 World Cup defence with Windies on comeback

Opening batsman Chris Gayle has set his sights on a third Twenty20 World Cup with West Indies as he prepares to return to international cricket after an absence of two years ahead of their T20 series against Sri Lanka starting on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:16 IST
Cricket-Gayle targets T20 World Cup defence with Windies on comeback

Opening batsman Chris Gayle has set his sights on a third Twenty20 World Cup with West Indies as he prepares to return to international cricket after an absence of two years ahead of their T20 series against Sri Lanka starting on Wednesday. Former captain Gayle last played for West Indies in a one-day international against India in 2019 in what he then described as his last international appearance.

Gayle has kept himself busy in T20 leagues across the world and played two matches for Quetta Gladiator in the ongoing Pakistan Super League before returning to Antigua. The 41-year-old, who was part of the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup-winning teams, said he was focussed on clinching the three-match home series but the bigger target is to defend their T20 title in this year's World Cup beginning in October.

"The bigger picture is actually to get three T20 titles under my belt. That's actually the goal I'm setting," Gayle said. "The World Cup is still a long way off but by the time you blink it's World Cup time. So we have to try and keep the energy, keep fit, be ready and show the region what we are capable of.

"We have quite a few series coming up and we have a lot of cricket leading up to that. We'll try and take as much as possible out of these series."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia says identifies two cases of British COVID-19 variant

Indonesia has detected two cases of the more infectious COVID-19 variant first discovered in Britain, officials said on Tuesday, marking a potential new complication for the country as it tries to contain one of the worst coronavirus outbre...

One death, 163 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Telangana recorded 163 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 2.99 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,635 with one more fatality.The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC accounted for the most number ofcaseswith 27, follow...

Maharashtra will not disconnect power supply of farmers who default on bill payments

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the state government has decided to immediately stop the drive of disconnecting power supply of farmers who failed to clear their dues. He also told the House that a resolution ha...

Austria breaks ranks with EU to produce vaccines with Denmark, Israel

Austria broke ranks with the European Union on Tuesday and said it would work together with Israel and Denmark to produce second-generation vaccines against mutations of the coronavirus. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Austria and Denmark, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021