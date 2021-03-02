New Zealand head coach hopeful of Ferguson return for Bangladesh T20Is

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead is hopeful that right-arm fast bowler Lockie Ferguson would be available for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Ferguson has been out of action since December last year, when he was diagnosed with a stress fracture following the T20I series against West Indies.

During the series against Windies, Ferguson had claimed his career-best figures of 5 for 21. "At this stage, he (Ferguson) will meet up with the team around the time of the one-day series to put finishes touches on things and make sure the intensity is where we want it to be then if all goes well he'll be available for the Bangladesh T20 series," ESPNcricinfo quoted Stead as saying.

"You never know how people react to it [the injury], but in Lockie's advantage, he's strong, he's fit and he works very hard at that S and C [strength and conditioning] area. Hopefully, all those things will have helped him in a quick recovery," he added. New Zealand is currently involved in a five-match T20I series against Australia which ends on March 7.

After that, the Black Caps will first play three ODIs against Bangladesh [from March 20 to 26] and then three T20Is from March 28 to April 1. (ANI)

