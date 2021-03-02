FACTBOX-Cricket-India v England, fourth test

Factbox on the fourth test between India and England, which begins on Thursday: WHEN?

March 4-8 (0930 local/0400 GMT) WHERE?

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (55,000 restricted capacity) MATCH OFFICIALS (all Indian)

Umpires: Nitin Menon, Virender Sharma Third umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match referee: Javagal Srinath INDIA

World ranking: 2 Coach: Ravi Shastri

Captain: Virat Kohli Team (likely): Shubhman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj/Umesh Yadav

ENGLAND World ranking: 4

Coach: Chris Silverwood Captain: Joe Root

Team (likely): Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson/Stuart Broad PREVIOUS AHMEDABAD TESTS

2021 India won by 10 wickets 2012 India won by nine wickets

2001 Match drawn SERIES RESULTS

First test (Chennai): England won by 227 runs Second test (Chennai): India won by 317 runs

Third test (Ahmedabad): India won by 10 wickets

