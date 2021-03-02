Left Menu

Boxam Tournament: Mary Kom, Amit Panghal among 12 Indians in quarter-finals

Mary Kom and Amit Panghal are part of 12 Indian boxers who would need just one win to secure a medal at the Boxam International Tournament in Spain after they drew themselves in the quarter-finals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:28 IST
MC Mary Kom (Photo/ Mary Kom Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mary Kom and Amit Panghal are part of 12 Indian boxers who would need just one win to secure a medal at the Boxam International Tournament in Spain after they drew themselves in the quarter-finals. The draw for the event was unveiled on Tuesday and it would see six-time world champion Mary Kom clash against Italy's Giordana Sorrentino in the 51kg category of the tournament.

Panghal who would be in action in the 52kg category will face Spain's Gabriel Escobar in the quarter-final clash. Vikas Krishnan who would be contesting in the 69kg category saw himself getting a bye and now he would face Italy's Vincenzo Mangiacapre in the quarter-finals.

In terms of women boxers, Jasmine and Manisha are also through to the quarters after getting byes and they would be contesting in the 57kg weight category. The Boxam International Tournament would see all of India's nine Olympic-bound boxers in action.

The official draw of the 35th edition of the Boxam Elite International Boxing Tournament was held in the Hotel Golf del Playa in Castellon de la Plana, Spain. Altogether 127 boxers from 17 different countries are attending the Boxam Tournament this week and 15 champions will be crowned following the finals. The following nations are attending the Boxam Tournament: Belgium, Chile, Denmark, Ecuador, France, India, Italy, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Monaco, Morocco, Panama, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, Spain, and the United States of America.

Spain's European Games winner Gabriel Escobar is one of the favourites of the men's flyweight (52kg) but he will have a strong opponent at first in India's AIBA World Boxing Championships silver medallist and Asian Games champion Amit Panghal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

