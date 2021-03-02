Left Menu

Soccer: U.S. look to take major step forward in Olympic qualifying bid The United States men's under-23 soccer team are aiming to make up for past disappointments, coach Jason Kreis said on Monday as his squad gathered in Mexico for a training camp ahead of the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer: U.S. look to take major step forward in Olympic qualifying bid

The United States men's under-23 soccer team are aiming to make up for past disappointments, coach Jason Kreis said on Monday as his squad gathered in Mexico for a training camp ahead of the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament. With the U.S. women having already earned their spot at this year's rescheduled Tokyo Games, the men will try to do the same and qualify for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Olympics if they can reach the final of the March 18-30 competition. NBA roundup: James Harden lifts Nets to overtime win over Spurs

James Harden scored 30 points, dished out 15 assists and pulled down 14 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 124-113 overtime win over the host San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Brooklyn scored the first eight points of the extra period and never looked back, winning its ninth game in its past 10 contests. The Nets won in San Antonio for the first time since Jan. 22, 2002, ending a 17-game skid. Spring training roundup: Astros overcome Nationals' power

Five different players recorded an RBI in the ninth inning as the Houston Astros scored five runs and rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday at West Palm Beach, Fla. Steven Souza Jr. hit a two-run home run for the Astros in the fourth inning. Ex-NHL player Todd Bertuzzi arrested on DUI charge

Retired NHL forward Todd Bertuzzi was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to multiple reports Monday. Bertuzzi, who played 18 seasons in the NHL, was arrested Saturday morning in Auburn Hills, Mich., after other motorists called 911. When police reached him, they saw his car run a red light, and when they pulled him over, they suspected Bertuzzi was intoxicated, TMZ reported. Hawks fire head coach Lloyd Pierce

The Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Lloyd Pierce after two-plus seasons, the team announced Monday. Pierce, hired in May 2018, went 63-120 in 183 games. It was his first head coaching stint. The Hawks are currently 14-20 and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings. WTA roundup: Top seed falls in Lyon opener

Teen qualifier Clara Tauson of Denmark upset top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 on Monday in the first round of the Lyon Open in France. The 18-year-old Tauson saved six of nine break points and improved her 2021 record to 15-3 with the victory in one hour and 32 minutes. Her next opponent will be Hungary's Timea Babos, a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 winner over Russia's Varvara Gracheva. Murray feels like playing for his career in every match

Andy Murray feels like he's playing for his career every time he takes the court after recent losses to lowly ranked opponents, but the injury-ravaged former world number says he plans to meet the challenge head on. The three-time Grand Slam winner was forced to miss this year's Australian Open after contracting the novel coronavirus and instead headed to Italy last month to compete in a challenger tournament in Biella. Federer to miss this month's Miami Open

Roger Federer will not compete at this month's Miami Open as the Swiss maestro continues to work his way back to fitness after two knee operations in the past 12 months, the Miami Herald reported on Monday. Federer will miss out on defending his Miami Open title at the March 22-April 4 Masters 1000 event, although Australian Open champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are expected to take part along with Serena Williams and Rafa Nadal. NHL roundup: Leafs blank Oilers again

William Nylander and Morgan Rielly each had a goal and an assist and Michael Hutchinson made 31 saves for his sixth career shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 3-0 Monday night. Zach Hyman also scored for the NHL-leading Maple Leafs, who moved eight points ahead of the second-place Oilers in the North Division. Toronto improved to 6-1-0 in its past seven games. Edmonton has dropped two in a row after winning eight of the previous nine. Tokyo 2020 head to discuss COVID-19 steps with IOC's Bach, others on Wednesday

Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said she will hold a five-way teleconference with IOC President Thomas Bach and three others on Wednesday to discuss measures against the coronavirus pandemic. The three other participants will be Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Japanese Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, Hashimoto said.

