Sometimes emphasis may be on money in IPL, cricket gets forgotten, says Steyn

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has said that sometimes emphasis may be placed on the amount a player is bought for in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and as a result, cricket ends up taking a backseat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 14:27 IST
South Africa pacer Dale Steyn (file image). Image Credit: ANI

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has said that sometimes emphasis may be placed on the amount a player is bought for in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and as a result, cricket ends up taking a backseat. The pacer also hinted that other leagues are more rewarding to him as a player as compared to the most successful domestic T20 league -- IPL. Steyn is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.

"I wanted some time off. I found that playing in these other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player. I think when you go to IPL, there are such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on maybe the amount of money players earn and everything like that, so sometimes, somewhere down the line, cricket gets forgotten," Steyn told Cricket Pakistan. Last year, the Proteas pace sensation had said that he would not be playing in this year's IPL as he wanted some time off.

As a result, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released him from their squad. Steyn had played three matches in the IPL 2020 for RCB and he returned with just one wicket.

The pacer had announced his retirement from Test cricket in August 2019 and he bid adieu to the longest format as South Africa's highest wicket-taker with the red ball. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

