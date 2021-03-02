Soccer-Former Liverpool forward St John dies aged 82
Former Liverpool and Scotland striker Ian St John has died aged 82 following a long illness, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday. St John was a key part of the Liverpool team managed by Bill Shankly, helping the Merseyside club earn promotion to the First Division in his first season after joining for a club-record fee of 37,500 pounds ($52,000) from Motherwell.
He scored 118 goals in more than 400 games for Liverpool from 1961-71. "It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father, and grandfather," St John's family said in a statement.
"He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside." ($1 = 0.7211 pounds)
