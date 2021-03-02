Left Menu

Soccer-Former Liverpool forward St John dies aged 82

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather," St John's family said in a statement. "He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside." ($1 = 0.7211 pounds)

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:13 IST
Soccer-Former Liverpool forward St John dies aged 82
Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Image Credit: ANI

Former Liverpool and Scotland striker Ian St John has died aged 82 following a long illness, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday. St John was a key part of the Liverpool team managed by Bill Shankly, helping the Merseyside club earn promotion to the First Division in his first season after joining for a club-record fee of 37,500 pounds ($52,000) from Motherwell.

He scored 118 goals in more than 400 games for Liverpool from 1961-71. "It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father, and grandfather," St John's family said in a statement.

"He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside." ($1 = 0.7211 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to extend coronavirus lockdown until March 28 - draft

Germany plans to extend its coronavirus lockdown until March 28 while easing some restrictions from next week, a draft document to be discussed by Chancellor Angela Merkel and federal state leaders showed on Tuesday. Merkel is due to discus...

EU court: Poland's new judicial rules are against EU law

The top European Union court ruled on Tuesday that Polands new regulations for appointing judges to the Supreme Court could go against EU law. The ruling obliges Polands government to discontinue these regulations and observe the principles...

Soccer-Australia's World Cup meeting with Nepal moved to June

Australias qualifying clash for the 2022 World Cup against Nepal has been moved from March to June due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.Graham Arnolds Socceroos had been due to travel to Kathmandu to face the Nepalis on March 30 in th...

Three Kendriya Vidyalayas selected to display Stalls at India Toy Fair 2021

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan are participating enthusiastically in the India Toy Fair 2021. The total number of registrations from KVS is approx. 3.5 lakhs.Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the India Toy Fair on 27th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021