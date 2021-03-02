Left Menu

ICC Player of the Month: Ashwin nominated after impressive all-round display

India's senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) men's Player of the Month (February) award.

02-03-2021
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India's senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) men's Player of the Month (February) award. The ICC on Tuesday announced the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month Awards for the month of February to recognise the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket.

Alongside Ashwin, England skipper Joe Root and West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers have also been nominated for the month of February in the men's category. Ashwin played 3 tests against England as part of India's ongoing series against them. In these Tests, he scored a 106 in the second innings of India's second Test victory over England in Chennai and took his 400th Test wicket in the third Test victory in Ahmedabad.

Scoring a total of 176 runs across these games while also taking a total of 24 wickets, Ashwin is the deserving candidate to be nominated in the men's category for Feb. England Test captain Joe Root makes it to the list of nominations again this month for his outstanding performance with the bat and the ball.

He scored a total of 333 runs and took 6 wickets overall in the 3 Tests that he has played against India. In the first Test against India, Root scored a 218 to lead England to victory. From the West Indies, Test debutant Mayers played 2 Tests against Bangladesh and scored a match-winning 210 to help the West Indies successfully chase 395 and win the first Test against Bangladesh. This performance alone is deserving of this nomination.

In the women's category, England opening batter Tammy Beaumont and all-rounder Nat Sciver and New Zealand batter Brooke Halliday have been nominated for the month of February. Tammy Beaumont's unbeaten 72 helped England to a comfortable seven-wicket win against New Zealand. She played 3 ODIs and passed fifty in each of these against New Zealand, totalling 231 runs.

Brooke Halliday of New Zealand also played 3 ODIs against England and scored a total of 110 runs and took 2 wickets in these games. Brooke also went on to become just the fourth woman to score half-centuries in each of her first two ODI matches. England's Nat Sciver went on to take 5 wickets and score a total of 96 runs in the 3 ODIs she played against New Zealand. Nat was the leading wicket-taker in the ODI series between New Zealand and England and added an innings of 63 in the second match that they won.

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant had won the men's award in January while the women's award went to South Africa's Shabnim Ismail. (ANI)

