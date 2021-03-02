Left Menu

Punjab CM urges BCCI to include Mohali Cricket stadium for IPL

Expressing surprise over the exclusion of Mohali from the list of venues short-listed for the upcoming IPL, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appealed to the BCCI to reconsider the decision.The CM also assured that his government would make all necessary arrangements for the safety of players amid the COVID-19 pandemic.I am surprised at the exclusion of Mohali Cricket stadium for the upcoming IPL season.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:36 IST
Punjab CM urges BCCI to include Mohali Cricket stadium for IPL

Expressing surprise over the exclusion of Mohali from the list of venues short-listed for the upcoming IPL, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appealed to the BCCI to reconsider the decision.

The CM also assured that his government would make all necessary arrangements for the safety of players amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

''I am surprised at the exclusion of Mohali Cricket stadium for the upcoming IPL season. I urge and appeal to @BCCI and @IPL to reconsider their decision. There is no reason why Mohali can't host IPL and out government will make all necessary arrangements for safety against #Covid19,'' the CM tweeted.

The Punjab Cricket Stadium (PCA) at Mohali has been the home base of Punjab Kings franchise.

Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai have been shortlisted as potential venues but the BCCI is yet to take a final call on the matter.

Mumbai was also being considered but a spike in COVID cases means that IPL games are unlikely to be held there.

Punjab's daily COVID-19 count has been relatively low and on Tuesday, 635 new cases were recorded which pushed the active tally to 4853.

The 2020 IPL was held in the UAE in empty stadiums but there is a possibility that the upcoming edition at home will allow spectators with the COVID situation improving drastically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to extend coronavirus lockdown until March 28 - draft

Germany plans to extend its coronavirus lockdown until March 28 while easing some restrictions from next week, a draft document to be discussed by Chancellor Angela Merkel and federal state leaders showed on Tuesday. Merkel is due to discus...

EU court: Poland's new judicial rules are against EU law

The top European Union court ruled on Tuesday that Polands new regulations for appointing judges to the Supreme Court could go against EU law. The ruling obliges Polands government to discontinue these regulations and observe the principles...

Soccer-Australia's World Cup meeting with Nepal moved to June

Australias qualifying clash for the 2022 World Cup against Nepal has been moved from March to June due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.Graham Arnolds Socceroos had been due to travel to Kathmandu to face the Nepalis on March 30 in th...

Three Kendriya Vidyalayas selected to display Stalls at India Toy Fair 2021

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan are participating enthusiastically in the India Toy Fair 2021. The total number of registrations from KVS is approx. 3.5 lakhs.Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the India Toy Fair on 27th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021