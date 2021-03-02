Left Menu

Soccer-Former Liverpool forward St John dies aged 82

Former Liverpool and Scotland striker Ian St John has died aged 82 following a long illness, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday. St John was a key part of the Liverpool team managed by Bill Shankly, helping the Merseyside club earn promotion to the First Division in his debut season after joining for a then club-record fee of 37,500 pounds ($52,000) from Motherwell.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:49 IST
Soccer-Former Liverpool forward St John dies aged 82

Former Liverpool and Scotland striker Ian St John has died aged 82 following a long illness, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday.

St John was a key part of the Liverpool team managed by Bill Shankly, helping the Merseyside club earn promotion to the First Division in his debut season after joining for a then club-record fee of 37,500 pounds ($52,000) from Motherwell. St John, who scored 118 goals in more than 400 games for Liverpool from 1961-71, passed away on Monday evening.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather," St John's family said in a statement https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/427370-liverpool-fc-deeply-saddened-by-ian-st-john-passing. "He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside."

St John scored the extra-time winner in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leeds United in the final which secured their maiden FA Cup in 1965. He was also part of the team which won the league title the following year. Liverpool and Scotland defender Andy Robertson paid tribute to St John on Twitter https://twitter.com/andrewrobertso5/status/1366685629283721219: "A man of warmth, humour, knowledge, wisdom and joy. Scotland and Liverpool has lost a true giant."

Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton said https://twitter.com/Everton/status/1366684239622770691 St John's death was "a real loss to the game and one felt heavily in our city". After retiring from playing, St John managed Motherwell and Portsmouth and was also a TV pundit alongside former England international Jimmy Greaves on the popular show 'Saint and Greavsie' from 1985-1992.

"One of the players along with Bill Shankly who made this club what it is today," former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher tweeted https://twitter.com/Carra23/status/1366680507099004931. "I’ll remember him most on the best football show on tv, The Saint & Greavsie." ($1 = 0.7211 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German exports to UK fell almost a third in January as Brexit hit

German exports to the United Kingdom fell by 30 on the year in January as the impact of Brexit turned Europes largest economy away from the UK, exacerbating the hit to business from the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed on Tuesd...

Minister lays foundation stone for project of Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple

Union Minister of StateIC for Tourism Culture Shri Prahlad Singh Patel virtually laid the Foundation Stone for the project Development of Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple, Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh approved under the PRASHAD Scheme of the Minist...

Analysis: Biden retreats from vow to make pariah of Saudis

As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden promised to make a pariah out of Saudi Arabia over the 2018 killing of dissident Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. But when it came time to actually punish Saudi Arabias crown prince, Bidens perception of ...

NIA takes over probe into recent bomb blast at Nimita Railway Station in West Bengal's Murshidabad: Spokesperson.

NIA takes over probe into recent bomb blast at Nimita Railway Station in West Bengals Murshidabad Spokesperson....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021