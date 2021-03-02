Left Menu

Those are the type of players that we aspire to bring: Beckham reveals interest in Messi, Ronaldo

Former England captain David Beckham has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the type of players that he aspires to bring to his club, Inter Miami.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi . Image Credit: ANI

Former England captain David Beckham has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the type of players that he aspires to bring to his club, Inter Miami. Beckham is the co-owner of Inter Miami and has already acquired the likes of World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi and ex-Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.

"Without a doubt, those are the type of players that we aspire to bring to our club," Goal.com quoted Beckham as saying at a fan event ahead of the 2021 MLS pre-season when quizzed on interest in Messi and Ronaldo. "I think that the fans would really appreciate that. But, as owners, we want players here that are driven, that want to win, and that's our priority. With Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo, these are players that we feel add to the glitz and the glamour of what the club is," he added.

Former Manchester United player, Beckham, said Juventus's Ronaldo and Barcelona's Messi have been at the top of their game for the last 15 years because of their hard work. "Going forward, we also want to bring other players in if we have the opportunity to bring some great names in, you obviously mentioned Leo and Cristiano. They've been at the top of their game for the last 15 years because of hard work. Sir Alex Ferguson was a master at it," he said.

"He didn't always bring in the best player in the world. He didn't always bring in the top player. He bought the right player for the club. And I think that that's the one thing that I take into our club, is the player has to be right," Beckham added. (ANI)

