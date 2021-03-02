Soccer-Newcastle forwards Almiron, Saint-Maximin sidelined by injuries
Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:03 IST
Newcastle United forwards Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin will be out until April due to knee and groin injuries respectively, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Both players sustained the injuries in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Almiron was replaced at halftime and Saint-Maximin limped off in the 63rd minute.
"Both have undergone scans and will continue their rehabilitation with the club's medical team," Newcastle said in a statement https://www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/almiron-and-saint-maximin-out-until-april. Newcastle are 17th in the table with 26 points from 26 games, three points above the relegation zone. They travel to second-bottom West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
