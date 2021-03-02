Liverpool great Ian St John dies at age 82

Ian St. John, the former Liverpool forward who scored the winning goal to seal the club's first FA Cup title and was a key player in its rebuild under Bill Shankly in the 1960s, has died. He was 82.

St. John died on Monday following illness, Liverpool said on Tuesday.

A Scotland international who later fronted the popular British TV show “Saint and Greavsie” alongside another former player, Jimmy Greaves, St. John played 425 games for Liverpool from 1961-71 and scored 118 goals.

No goal was bigger than the one he scored in extra time to clinch a 2-1 win for Liverpool over Leeds in the 1965 FA Cup final.

St. John joined for a club-record fee from Scottish team Motherwell while Liverpool was in the second division and, alongside Ron Yeats, was part of the spine of a team which earned promotion then won the English league title in 1964 and '66.

Liverpool described St. John as a “legend” and described his FA Cup final winner against Leeds as “one of the most iconic goals in Liverpool's history.''

