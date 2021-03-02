Left Menu

Liverpool great Ian St John dies at age 82

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:21 IST
Liverpool great Ian St John dies at age 82

Ian St. John, the former Liverpool forward who scored the winning goal to seal the club's first FA Cup title and was a key player in its rebuild under Bill Shankly in the 1960s, has died. He was 82.

St. John died on Monday following illness, Liverpool said on Tuesday.

A Scotland international who later fronted the popular British TV show “Saint and Greavsie” alongside another former player, Jimmy Greaves, St. John played 425 games for Liverpool from 1961-71 and scored 118 goals.

No goal was bigger than the one he scored in extra time to clinch a 2-1 win for Liverpool over Leeds in the 1965 FA Cup final.

St. John joined for a club-record fee from Scottish team Motherwell while Liverpool was in the second division and, alongside Ron Yeats, was part of the spine of a team which earned promotion then won the English league title in 1964 and '66.

Liverpool described St. John as a “legend” and described his FA Cup final winner against Leeds as “one of the most iconic goals in Liverpool's history.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA takes over probe into recent bomb blast at Nimita Railway Station in West Bengal's Murshidabad: Spokesperson.

NIA takes over probe into recent bomb blast at Nimita Railway Station in West Bengals Murshidabad Spokesperson....

Private investment missing in action: RBI article

Only private investment is missing in action at a time when all engines of aggregate demand are starting to fire to boost economic growth, according to a Reserve Bank article.Observing that there is little doubt today that a recovery based ...

Brazil's Guedes says he will stay on as long as he has Bolsonaro's confidence

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday he will stay in his post as long as he has the confidence of President Jair Bolsonaro. Guedes relationship with Bolsonaro has come under scrutiny since the right-wing president pushed ...

BJP to unleash high-voltage campaign to wrest power in Puducherry

The BJP plans to unleash a high- voltage campaign in Puducherry with a battery of central leaders as it seeks to wrest power in the union territory in the coming assembly elections.The party in-charge for Puducherry Nirmal Kumar Surana said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021