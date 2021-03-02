Liverpool mourns demise of former player Ian St John

Liverpool on Tuesday mourned the demise of former player Ian St John, who died at the age of 82. "Liverpool Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Reds legend Ian St John, aged 82," the club said in a statement.

St John passed away on Monday evening following illness, the club said. The former forward made 425 appearances for the club over the course of a hugely successful decade between 1961 and 1971, scoring 118 goals.

Under the management of Bill Shankly, St John was the scorer of one of the most iconic goals in Liverpool's history when he netted in extra time to secure their first ever FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Leeds United in 1965. League title wins were achieved either side in 1964 and 1966, while the Scot had earlier helped the Reds into the First Division by gaining promotion in his first season following his transfer for a then club-record fee of £37,500 from Motherwell.

Liverpool also mentioned Ian's family's statement which read: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather. He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside." (ANI)

