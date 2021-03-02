Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:15 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1710 hours.

EXPECTED STORIES: *Reports from press conferences ahead of fourth Test between India and England in Ahmedabad.

*Report of ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Cairo.

*Reports of mixed doubles matches of Indian players in Swiss Open in Basel.

*Report of World Table Tennis Contender Series in Doha.

*Report of Sub-junior and Cadet National Championship in Indore.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-SHASTRI-LD VACCINE Ravi Shastri receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad Ahmedabad, Mar 2 (PTI) The Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a city hospital here.

SPO-CRI-LAXMAN-ASHWIN Ashwin is constantly reinventing himself: Laxman Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) Ravichandran Ashwin is a thinking cricketer, who is constantly reinventing himself, said former India batsman VVS Laxman, insisting that preparation is key to the veteran off-spinner's success.

SPO-CRI-LEACH Leach eager to learn subtleties of spin bowling from Ashwin, Axar in 4th Test London, Mar 2 (PTI) By his own admission, England's Jack Leach is in awe of the exploits of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel during the pink ball Test and he is eager to learn the nuances of spin bowling from the Indian duo in the fourth and final match, starting here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-INSTAGRAM Kohli becomes first cricketer to have 100 million followers on Instagram New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli has recorded another century, albeit not on the pitch this time, as he became the first cricketer in the world to have 100 million followers on social media platform Instagram.

SPO-CRI-ICC-NOMINATION ICC 'Player of the Month': Ashwin, Root, Mayers in contention among men Dubai, Mar 2 (PTI) Seasoned India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin along with England captain Joe Root and West Indies' new batting sensation Kyle Mayers were on Tuesday nominated for the ICC 'Player of the Month' for their exceptional performances in February.

SPO-CRI-WOM-ODI-RANKINGS Mandhana slips 2 places to 6th among batters; Goswami still at 5th among bowlers in ODI rankings Dubai, Mar 2 (PTI) Indian opener Smriti Mandhana slipped two places to sixth among batters but Jhulan Goswami retained her fifth spot among bowlers in the latest ICC women's ODI Players' rankings issued on Tuesday.

SPO-BOX-IND Mary Kom, Amit Panghal among 12 in quarters of Spanish boxing tourney as draws unveiled New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom and Asian Games gold-medallist Amit Panghal are among 12 Indian boxers who stand just a win away from securing medals at the Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain after finding themselves in quarterfinals when draws for the event were unveiled.

SPO-TENNIS-SANIA Sania Mirza returns to WTA circuit with win in Doha Doha, Mar 2 (PTI) Sania Mirza made a winning return to the WTA circuit as she and her Slovenian partner Andreja Klepac beat Ukrainians Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok to reach the doubles quarterfinals of the Qatar Total Open here.

SPO-BOX-DEEPAK-INTERVIEW Parents had asked what will you gain from boxing? giant-slayer Deepak Kumar answers By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) ''Padhai likhai kar lo, boxing se kya milega (What will you gain from boxing)?'' Deepak Kumar distinctly remembers this question that his parents and grandmother had posed when he decided that he belonged in the ring back in 2008.

SPO-FOOT-IND-PROBABLES Stimac names 35 probables for matches against Oman and UAE, to prune list to 28 later New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) National football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday named 10 new players in his 35-member list of probables for India's back-to-back international friendlies against Oman and the UAE to be played in Dubai on March 25 and 29 respectively.

SPO-CRI-IPL-WADIA-CROWDS Crowds can be avoided at least initially in IPL: Punjab Kings' Ness Wadia By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia feels the IPL can avoid crowds initially in the tournament and also wants to know from the BCCI that why his team's base in Mohali has not been picked among the potential venues for the 2021 edition despite a low COVID-19 caseload.

SPO-CRI-STEYN Money is given more importance, cricket takes a back seat in IPL: Steyn Karachi, Mar 2 (PTI) South Africa pace great Dale Steyn has claimed that cricket takes a back seat at the Indian Premier League, insisting that money is given more importance than the game in the lucrative T20 tournament.

SPO-TENNIS-INDOPAK 'Indo-Pak Express' to be back on Tour, albeit for just Mexico event as of now By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The much-popular Indo-Pak pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi will be back after six years when it competes at the Acapulco ATP 500 event in Mexico from March 15.

SPO-PARA-DOPE-SANDEEP Paralympic-bound javelin thrower Sandeep misses out-of-competition dope test: PCI official By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) World champion and Tokyo Paralympics-bound javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary allegedly went missing before an out-of-competition dope test at his training base here, officials of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) have said.

SPO-CRI-PCB-BIOBUBBLE PCB's bio-bubble policy under scanner after Australia's Fawad Ahmed returns positive COVID test Karachi, Mar 2 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited criticism for not maintaining the sanctity of the bio-bubble protocols during the ongoing Pakistan Super League, where Australian player Fawad Ahmed tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the postponement of a match on Monday.

