Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton makes diversity a priority as Mercedes show off his new car

Hamilton said the previous priority was always "about just winning championships" but that had changed. "Last year there was a lot of discussion about equality and inclusion and I think there was a lot of talk," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:38 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton makes diversity a priority as Mercedes show off his new car

Lewis Hamilton made delivering on diversity a priority, and was guarded about his future beyond 2021, as Mercedes showed off the car that could power him to a record eighth Formula One title this season.

The 36-year-old Briton has a contract only to the end of 2021, raising speculation about what happens after that. "I'm kind of in the fortunate position where I've achieved most of the stuff that I have wanted to achieve up until this point," he said at the factory launch with Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas.

"So there's no real need necessarily to plan too far ahead. "I think we're living in quite an unusual period of time and life and I just wanted one year. Then we can talk about if we do more and keep adding it one if we have to."

The W12 car retains the black livery introduced last year to reinforce the team's commitment to improving diversity, with elements of silver, burgundy and green. Hamilton, the sport's only Black driver and most successful of all time, took a knee before every race last year and used his platform to speak out on issues of racial justice.

He also set up a commission to help increase the representation of Black people in British motorsport and he and Mercedes have announced a foundation dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the sport. Hamilton said the previous priority was always "about just winning championships" but that had changed.

"Last year there was a lot of discussion about equality and inclusion and I think there was a lot of talk," he said. "This year it's all about pushing for diversity and really making sure that action is taken. So that's kind of at the core of the drive for me.

"But of course we exist to win so that's what all these guys and girls here are working towards and so my goal is to deliver that for them." Team boss Toto Wolff said there was no complacency at a team who have won the last seven drivers' and constructors' championships.

"We can't take any comfort from our good results in 2020. Every winter, there are always indications that someone else might have done a better job, so we must keep pushing," said the Austrian. "I enjoy this time of year as we drive into the unknown".

The season starts in Bahrain on March 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IBM gets Cloud Service Provider empanelment from MeitY

IBM on Tuesday said it has achieved full Cloud Service Provider empanelment from the Ministry of Electronics and IT MeitY that will enable the tech major to work with public sector companies and government agencies.The company had recently ...

US imposes sanctions on Russia over poisoning of Navalny

The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on Russian individuals and entities after concluding that Russia attempted to kill opposition figure Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent, senior Biden administration officials said.The officials,...

Thai court approves arrest warrant for activist accused of burning king's portrait

A Thai criminal court on Tuesday approved an arrest warrant for an anti-government activist accused of burning a portrait of the countrys king over the weekend. Police said activist Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan was responsible for setting fire t...

Dip in birth rate to hamper China's workforce in coming years

Although Chinas economy looks comparatively strong in the short term, the country however is losing out demographically, as there have been several indications that fewer babies were born in the country in 2020 than in any year since 1961, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021