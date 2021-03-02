Left Menu

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers to raise ratio of women on its board to 42%

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Tuesday it would add 12 new women to its board, more than doubling the ratio of women to 42 percent, after its former president, Yoshiro Mori, stepped down last month over sexist remarks. Organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told a news conference that the new members will be unveiled after official approval on Wednesday, but added that they had looked for athletes and gender equality specialists, among others.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:47 IST
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers to raise ratio of women on its board to 42%

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Tuesday it would add 12 new women to its board, more than doubling the ratio of women to 42 percent, after its former president, Yoshiro Mori, stepped down last month over sexist remarks.

Organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told a news conference that the new members will be unveiled after official approval on Wednesday, but added that they had looked for athletes and gender equality specialists, among others. Mori, a former prime minister, resigned as Tokyo 2020 president after sparking a furore when he said during a Japanese Olympic Committee meeting in February that women talk too much.

With the Tokyo Olympics less than five months away, the organisers need to move quickly to regain public trust, Seiko Hashimoto, who replaced Mori, told a committee board meeting earlier in the day. "As for promoting gender equality, I believe we need to tackle the issue with a sense of speed and get results firmly to restore trust on the organisers," said Hashimoto, who competed in seven Summer and Winter Olympics as a cyclist and a skater.

Hashimoto said she would hold a teleconference on Wednesday with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, his Paralympic counterpart Andrew Parsons, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Japanese Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa to discuss measures against the coronavirus pandemic. The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed for a year amid the pandemic, are set to run from July 23 to Aug. 8, and the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IBM gets Cloud Service Provider empanelment from MeitY

IBM on Tuesday said it has achieved full Cloud Service Provider empanelment from the Ministry of Electronics and IT MeitY that will enable the tech major to work with public sector companies and government agencies.The company had recently ...

US imposes sanctions on Russia over poisoning of Navalny

The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on Russian individuals and entities after concluding that Russia attempted to kill opposition figure Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent, senior Biden administration officials said.The officials,...

Thai court approves arrest warrant for activist accused of burning king's portrait

A Thai criminal court on Tuesday approved an arrest warrant for an anti-government activist accused of burning a portrait of the countrys king over the weekend. Police said activist Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan was responsible for setting fire t...

Dip in birth rate to hamper China's workforce in coming years

Although Chinas economy looks comparatively strong in the short term, the country however is losing out demographically, as there have been several indications that fewer babies were born in the country in 2020 than in any year since 1961, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021