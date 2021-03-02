Injured Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin ruled out until April

Newcastle United on Tuesday announced that Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin will be out of action until April due to their respective injuries. Both players picked injuries during the club's Premier League clash against Wolves on Sunday (local time). The match had ended in a 1-1 draw.

"Newcastle United forwards Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin will be out of action until April after picking up injuries during the Magpies' 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday," the club said in a statement. "Almiron sustained a knee injury and had to be replaced at half time, while Saint-Maximin suffered a groin injury in the 63rd minute," it added.

The club said both will continue their rehabilitation with the club's medical team. "Both have undergone scans and will continue their rehabilitation with the club's medical team," the statement read. It is a major blow to the club as they are currently struggling in the Premier League. Newcastle United is placed in the 17th spot on the table at the moment with 26 points from as many games.

The side will next play against West Brom on March 7. (ANI)

