I-League: Real Kashmir FC, Churchill Brothers to kick start phase 2 on Friday

The business end of the ongoing I-League, that is the second phase is all set to begin on Friday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where Real Kashmir FC and Churchill Brothers FC Goa will get the proceedings underway.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:58 IST
Representative Image (Image: Hero I-League). Image Credit: ANI

The business end of the ongoing I-League, that is the second phase is all set to begin on Friday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where Real Kashmir FC and Churchill Brothers FC Goa will get the proceedings underway. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the matches in the I-League are being staged across four venues -- the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, and the Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata, and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal.

The 11 clubs will continue to operate from within the bio-bubble in Kolkata. Based on the results in Phase one, the teams have been divided into two groups -- Group A and B. While the teams that finished in the top six spots in Phase I will move into Group A and will fight for the I-League title, those in the bottom five will be locked in a relegation battle in Group B. Both teams in the respective groups will face each other once in a round-robin format.

"This is a completely new format, something that no team in the I-League has experienced so far. Seeing how close the teams have been so far, we are definitely expecting an exciting fight on the cards -- be it the fight to be crowned champions, or a relegation scrap. My best wishes to all the teams," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Leagues CEO Sunando Dhar said in a statement. The action in Group A kicks off at the VYBK on Friday, with Real Kashmir FC taking on Churchill Brothers FC Goa, while that of Group B will begin on Saturday as Chennai City FC take on Sudeva Delhi FC. (ANI)

