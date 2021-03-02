Whenever the team needs me to perform in a particular situation, I have always done that: Rahane

Left Menu

Ajinkya Rahane may have hit just one hundred in his last seven Test appearances, but the India Test vice-captain isn't concerned about his recent show with the bat.

Ajinkya Rahane may have hit just one hundred in his last seven Test appearances, but the India Test vice-captain isn't concerned about his recent show with the bat. After hitting a match-winning hundred in Melborune, Rahane has failed to convert his other starts into big scores. But the right-handed batsman highlighted how he has always stood for the side and will continue to do so in the future.

"I was expecting this question. You need to check your facts right, you know my contribution to the team. Whenever the team needed me I scored runs for my team. So you need to focus on your facts to come up with the question," said Rahane in a virtual press conference. "I am team man and whenever the team needs me to perform in a particular situation, I have always done that so I am not too concerned about it. As a player I always look to learn, look to grow which is really important," he added.

India fielded three spinners in the pink-ball Test against England but Washington Sundar bowled only four balls and that too in the second innings. Rahane explained why Washington wasn't given the ball in the third Test. "Ashwin and Axar were bowling well, they were taking wickets that's why he (Washington) didn't bowl. He was in the team because of his all-around ability and that's why as a team we took that call. He is a quality player and has done really well for the team in the last two three-Tests," Rahane said.

India currently has a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match series against England and the final Test will begin on Thursday. (ANI)

