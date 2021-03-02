Left Menu

Ravindra Jadeja makes a return to the field post surgery

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made a return to the field after undergoing surgery following a thumb injury he sustained during the Australia tour.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:50 IST
Ravindra Jadeja makes a return to the field post surgery
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo/ Ravindra Jadeja Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made a return to the field after undergoing surgery following a thumb injury he sustained during the Australia tour. "Back on the field #firstday #postsurgery," Jadeja tweeted, along with a video of him running on the field.

In January, Jadeja had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on day 3 of the third Test against Australia. He had later gone for scans and the results showed that he had dislocated his thumb. After the surgery, Jadeja had tweeted: "Out of action for a while, surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang."

India is currently preparing for the fourth Test against England, set to begin on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In the ongoing series, Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been the standout performers and now in the fourth Test, skipper Virat Kohli would look to come to the party and end his century-drought.

Kohli had last scored a century way back in 2019 in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. Currently, India is leading the series 2-1 and if the hosts manage to win or draw the final Test against England, then the side will qualify for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the side would take on New Zealand in the summit clash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paper leak case: 2 Army personnel among 4 more held in Pune

Pune Police probing the Army paper leak case has arrested four more persons, including two Army personnel, a senior officer said on Tuesday, adding that the scope of the case looked like the tip of the iceberg.With this, the number of perso...

Tokyo to ask for around 2-week extension of state of emergency - Nikkei

Tokyo will ask the Japanese government to extend a state of emergency by about two weeks for the capital and three neighbouring prefectures due to a slowdown in the decline of COVID-19 cases, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.Th...

Ghulam Nabi Azad must clarify his remarks praising PM Modi, says JKPCC chief

After members of the Congress burnt an effigy of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to protest against his anti-party activities and for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee JKPCC president JKPCC G...

U.S. Treasury blacklists two leaders of Yemen's Houthi movement

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two military leaders of the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen, accusing them of prolonging the countrys civil war and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.The U.S. Treasury Department in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021