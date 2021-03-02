Ipswich Town appoint Paul Cook as manager

League One club Ipswich Town on Tuesday announced the appointment of Paul Cook as the club's manager. Cook has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until the summer of 2023.

"Paul Cook is the new manager of Ipswich Town. The former Portsmouth and Wigan boss has signed a contract until the summer of 2023 and becomes the 18th manager in the Club's history," the club said in a statement. Paul had a long career as a player, experiencing the Premier League with Coventry as well as spells at Wolves, Burnley and Wigan amongst others as he clocked up more than 700 first-team appearances.

His managerial career has seen him enjoy promotions at all three of his most recent clubs, with Chesterfield as League Two winners in 2013/14; at Portsmouth in 2016/17 - again as League Two champions - and at Wigan, where he guided them to the League One title in 2017/18. Paul will be in the stands to watch Town play at Accrington on Tuesday before taking the players for training for the first time on Thursday.

"I'm proud to be in this position and I'll be doing everything possible to repay the faith Marcus has shown in me. Winning promotion this season is the immediate target. It will be a big challenge but it's a challenge that everyone at the Club has a part to play in," Paul told the club website. (ANI)

