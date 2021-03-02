Left Menu

Ipswich Town appoint Paul Cook as manager

League One club Ipswich Town on Tuesday announced the appointment of Paul Cook as the club's manager.

ANI | Ipswich | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:25 IST
Ipswich Town appoint Paul Cook as manager
Paul Cook (Photo/ Ipswich Town Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

League One club Ipswich Town on Tuesday announced the appointment of Paul Cook as the club's manager. Cook has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until the summer of 2023.

"Paul Cook is the new manager of Ipswich Town. The former Portsmouth and Wigan boss has signed a contract until the summer of 2023 and becomes the 18th manager in the Club's history," the club said in a statement. Paul had a long career as a player, experiencing the Premier League with Coventry as well as spells at Wolves, Burnley and Wigan amongst others as he clocked up more than 700 first-team appearances.

His managerial career has seen him enjoy promotions at all three of his most recent clubs, with Chesterfield as League Two winners in 2013/14; at Portsmouth in 2016/17 - again as League Two champions - and at Wigan, where he guided them to the League One title in 2017/18. Paul will be in the stands to watch Town play at Accrington on Tuesday before taking the players for training for the first time on Thursday.

"I'm proud to be in this position and I'll be doing everything possible to repay the faith Marcus has shown in me. Winning promotion this season is the immediate target. It will be a big challenge but it's a challenge that everyone at the Club has a part to play in," Paul told the club website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU probes Germany's move to pay for coal plant closures

The European Commission said on Tuesday it has opened a probe into whether Germanys plans to compensate owners for the early shutdown of coal-fired power plants by 2038 is in line with the blocs rules on state aid to businesses.Germany agre...

India's present overall case positivity rate suggests COVID-19 close to being under control

Indias present overall COVID-19 case positivity rate of 5.11 per cent suggests the pandemic is close to being under control, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.Addressing a weekly press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhush...

Paper leak case: 2 Army personnel among 4 more held in Pune

Pune Police probing the Army paper leak case has arrested four more persons, including two Army personnel, a senior officer said on Tuesday, adding that the scope of the case looked like the tip of the iceberg.With this, the number of perso...

Tokyo to ask for around 2-week extension of state of emergency - Nikkei

Tokyo will ask the Japanese government to extend a state of emergency by about two weeks for the capital and three neighbouring prefectures due to a slowdown in the decline of COVID-19 cases, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021