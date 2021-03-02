Left Menu

COVID-19: Bulgaria's Mariya Mitsova withdraws from Swiss Open

Bulgarian badminton player Mariya Mitsova on Tuesday pulled out of the Swiss Open 2021 after an entourage member tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Basel | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bulgarian badminton player Mariya Mitsova on Tuesday pulled out of the Swiss Open 2021 after an entourage member tested positive for coronavirus. Mitsova was identified as a close contact of the entourage member and has been asked to quarantine in the official hotel.

The entourage member produced a positive result to the mandatory on-arrival PCR test conducted on Monday and is currently in self-isolation. "Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm Bulgarian women's singles player Mariya Mitsova has been withdrawn from the YONEX Swiss Open 2021 (New Dates) after a Bulgarian entourage member tested positive for COVID-19," the BWF said in an official statement.

The next player on the reserve list, Laura Sarosi (HUN) has been promoted into the women's singles main draw. Meanwhile, testing protocols continue to be implemented by the Swiss health authorities, Swiss Badminton, and the BWF is ensuring the health and safety of all participants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

