Painting helps me stay focussed: Anjum Moudgil

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:55 IST
Tokyo Olympics quota holder Anjum Moudgil says painting serves as a means of catharsis for her, especially after pandemic shut the shooting competitions across the globe.

Anjum was speaking during an online workshop on “Immunity and Strength an Ultimate Key”.

''Painting is catharsis for me. It helps me to be in the moment, helps me rejuvenate after rigorous training. Painting also helps me control my emotions and increases my focus,'' said India’s ace air rifle shooter.

Gearing up for the upcoming World Cup in New Delhi, the CWG silver medallist said, she is well-prepared for the big-ticket event, starting March 18. ''It was the longest period that left us out of the game for so long and disrupted many major events like even the Tokyo Olympics. I tried to take it very positively and utilized every bit of time in a good manner, she said.

''I worked on my focus level and minute details of my shooting skills. Now am ready to put up my best at the upcoming World Cup.'' The online workshop was organized by Vidyadaan in association with Sports 13 - to inspire the youth to adopt a healthy lifestyle amid the ongoing pandemic. Other speakers in the online workshop were Yadvinder Singh, former national athlete, and Dr Satbir, sports medicine consultant and ex Indian hockey team physician.

