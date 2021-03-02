Left Menu

Motor racing-Kvyat joins Alpine F1 as reserve driver

Russian Daniil Kvyat will be Alpine F1 reserve driver this season, the Renault-owned team said at the online launch of its 2021 Formula One car on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:02 IST
Motor racing-Kvyat joins Alpine F1 as reserve driver
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Russian Daniil Kvyat will be Alpine F1 reserve driver this season, the Renault-owned team said at the online launch of its 2021 Formula One car on Tuesday. Kvyat lost his race seat at Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri to Japan's Yuki Tsunoda at the end of last season. The 26-year-old also served as Ferrari reserve in 2018 when he was also dropped by Red Bull.

He has made 110 race starts to date, with three podium finishes. "In a year of pandemic, it is important for us to have a strong back up, and Daniil has proven that he's a very quick and reliable driver under very difficult conditions," said Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi.

"He has already scored three podiums at the age of 26, so we are very, very happy to have someone who is going to be able to step up if the need arises and score the points, take the car where it should be at the end of the line." Alpine have Frenchman Esteban Ocon, 24, and Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso, 39, as their race lineup.

Their reserve last year, as the Renault team, was Russian Sergey Sirotkin. Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou will be the test driver. Six of the 20 Formula One drivers have contracted COVID-19 so far, with three including Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton missing races last season and requiring a replacement.

The 2021 season starts in Bahrain on March 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai to become parents soon

Actor-couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai on Tuesday announced that they are expecting their first child together Merchant, known for featuring in shows such as Hip Hip Hurray, Ek Hasina Thi and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, shared the news...

Yogi rakes up 'Love Jihad', women safety in Bengal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lambasted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on the issue of women safety and alleged that incidents of cattle smuggling and Love Jihad are continuing unabated while the TMC g...

EU top court says Polish judges have right to appeal nominations

Judges applying to join Polands Supreme Court should have the right to challenge the opinions of a body reviewing candidates, the European Unions top court said, drawing a swift rebuke from Warsaw, which said the EU court was overstepping i...

Over 50 lakh registrations on Co-WIN portal since Monday, no glitch in system: Govt

Over 50 lakh people have registered themselves on the Co-WIN portal, without any system glitch, since the window opened Monday morning, the Centre said, adding that nearly 5 lakh beneficiaries above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021