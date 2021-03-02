Left Menu

Manisha Keer records her best World Cup finish

She had scores of 23 out of 25 in each of the four preceding rounds and was in second place going into the fifth round.Top six shooters qualify for the 60-shots final round.In the mens trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman finished 26th with a score of 112. He shot 109.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:19 IST
Manisha Keer records her best World Cup finish

Manisha Keer recorded her best-ever finish at an ISSF World Cup Shotgun stage, finishing seventh in the Women's Trap competition on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt.

Manisha was hard done by a final round of 21 as she finished with a score of 113 in qualifying, which got her into a three-way shoot-off for the last two finals spots. She had scores of 23 out of 25 in each of the four preceding rounds and was in second place going into the fifth round.

Top six shooters qualify for the 60-shots final round.

In the men's trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman finished 26th with a score of 112. Lakshay Sheoran shot 110 for a 34th place finish while Kynan Chenai was two behind in 36th place. He shot 109.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai to become parents soon

Actor-couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai on Tuesday announced that they are expecting their first child together Merchant, known for featuring in shows such as Hip Hip Hurray, Ek Hasina Thi and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, shared the news...

Yogi rakes up 'Love Jihad', women safety in Bengal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lambasted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on the issue of women safety and alleged that incidents of cattle smuggling and Love Jihad are continuing unabated while the TMC g...

EU top court says Polish judges have right to appeal nominations

Judges applying to join Polands Supreme Court should have the right to challenge the opinions of a body reviewing candidates, the European Unions top court said, drawing a swift rebuke from Warsaw, which said the EU court was overstepping i...

Over 50 lakh registrations on Co-WIN portal since Monday, no glitch in system: Govt

Over 50 lakh people have registered themselves on the Co-WIN portal, without any system glitch, since the window opened Monday morning, the Centre said, adding that nearly 5 lakh beneficiaries above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021