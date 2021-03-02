Manisha Keer records her best World Cup finish

Manisha Keer recorded her best-ever finish at an ISSF World Cup Shotgun stage, finishing seventh in the Women's Trap competition on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt.

Manisha was hard done by a final round of 21 as she finished with a score of 113 in qualifying, which got her into a three-way shoot-off for the last two finals spots. She had scores of 23 out of 25 in each of the four preceding rounds and was in second place going into the fifth round.

Top six shooters qualify for the 60-shots final round.

In the men's trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman finished 26th with a score of 112. Lakshay Sheoran shot 110 for a 34th place finish while Kynan Chenai was two behind in 36th place. He shot 109.

