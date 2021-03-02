Sports News Roundup: Leafs blank Oilers again; James Harden lifts Nets to overtime win over Spurs and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Iran's only female Olympic medallist to compete under white flag in Tokyo

Iranian female Olympic medal winner Kimia Alizadeh has been granted refugee status in Germany and aims to compete in the Olympic Refugee Team under a white flag in Tokyo this summer. Alizadeh, who won taekwondo bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics, fled to Germany last year after several offers to compete for the Netherlands, Canada, Belgium and Bulgaria.

NBA roundup: James Harden lifts Nets to overtime win over Spurs

James Harden scored 30 points, dished out 15 assists and pulled down 14 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 124-113 overtime win over the host San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Brooklyn scored the first eight points of the extra period and never looked back, winning its ninth game in its past 10 contests. The Nets won in San Antonio for the first time since Jan. 22, 2002, ending a 17-game skid.

Alonso does not look or drive like a 39-year-old, says Ocon

Esteban Ocon expects new team mate Fernando Alonso to come back strongly with Renault-owned Alpine this season after two years out of Formula One and at the age of 39. The double world champion will be the second oldest driver after Alfa Romeo's 41-year-old Kimi Raikkonen and last month had jaw surgery after a collision with a car while cycling in Switzerland.

Former Liverpool forward St John dies aged 82

Former Liverpool and Scotland striker Ian St John, who followed a stellar career on the pitch by becoming a hugely popular and successful TV presenter, has died aged 82 after a long illness, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday. St John was one of Liverpool's leading players of the 1960's and later went on to become a popular presenter of "Saint and Greavsie", a lunchtime football show with former England striker Jimmy Greaves.

NBA, Canada Goose announce multi-year partnership for annual All-Star game

Canada Goose Holdings Inc on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) that makes the luxury parka maker an outerwear partner for the annual NBA All-Star game. The collaboration is an extension of Canada Goose's tie-up with the NBA in 2016, when it created limited edition co-branded parkas for the NBA All-Star teams.

Dutch postpone Qatar trade mission over World Cup worker concerns

The Dutch government has postponed a trade mission to Qatar this month, citing concern over the living conditions of migrant workers helping the Gulf state to prepare for next year's soccer World Cup. Britain's Guardian newspaper last week reported that its calculations showed that at least 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since it won the right to stage the 2022 World Cup 10 years ago.

NHL roundup: Leafs blank Oilers again

William Nylander and Morgan Rielly each had a goal and an assist and Michael Hutchinson made 31 saves for his sixth career shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 3-0 Monday night. Zach Hyman also scored for the NHL-leading Maple Leafs, who moved eight points ahead of the second-place Oilers in the North Division. Toronto improved to 6-1-0 in its past seven games. Edmonton has dropped two in a row after winning eight of the previous nine.

Ibrahimovic defends Sanremo role, stands by LeBron James comments

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has defended his controversial appearance at Italy's Sanremo music festival and reiterated his belief that athletes like Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James should stay out of politics. The 39-year-old Swede has received criticism for agreeing to participate in four nights of the annual song contest in Liguria this week, as his club have Serie A fixtures on Wednesday and Sunday.

Lions GM intrigued by QB draft class

Don't rule out quarterback as an option for the Detroit Lions with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 draft. General manager Brad Holmes already made a major splash and reshaped the team's footprint by trading longtime starter Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff, a deal that becomes official March 17.

Tokyo 2020 organisers to raise ratio of women on its board to 42%

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Tuesday it would add 12 new women to its board, more than doubling the ratio of women to 42 percent, after its former president, Yoshiro Mori, stepped down last month over sexist remarks. Organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told a news conference that the new members will be unveiled after official approval on Wednesday, but added that they had looked for athletes and gender equality specialists, among others.

