We treat each match as if it's the final: Pochettino

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino has said that his team treats each match as if it's the final. PSG are currently preparing for the game against Bordeaux, set to be played on Thursday.

"We're going to play in three different competitions in the next three matches. We treat each match as if it's the last, as if it's a final. Today, we're only thinking about Bordeaux," the club's official website quoted Pochettino as saying. "Thinking like that allows us to focus on our objectives. We have 11 finals still to play. We're thinking about us, about our performance. We need to win against the Girondins. The whole squad lives together in harmony," he added.

PSG hold the second position on the Ligue 1 table at the moment with 57 points, two points behind table-toppers Lille. Pochettino said Ligue 1, in this season, proved that any team can beat anyone. "Every team can win or lose against any other team. Ligue 1 has proven this season that all results are possible. Sometimes, you think it's going to be decided by direct confrontations between title rivals but this season you need to be focused and win every game, and not just think about those matches against your direct rivals," he said. (ANI)

