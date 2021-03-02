Left Menu

Archer Jyothi Surekha sets new national record

International archer from the city Vennam Jyothi Surekha, who is representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, has been selected for the Indian team in the compound women's category for World Cup which begins from April.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:00 IST
Archer Jyothi Surekha sets new national record
Indian archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha. Image Credit: ANI

International archer from the city Vennam Jyothi Surekha, who is representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, has been selected for the Indian team in the compound women's category for World Cup which begins from April. The Archery Association of India has conducted the selection trials at the Sports Authority Of India (SAI), Sonepat, Haryana for the last three days.

Surekha has set a new national record in the ranking round by scoring 710/720 by breaking her own national record of 709/720 which she set last year. She secured the first rank in the ranking round by scoring total points of 2808/2880. She won all the seven matches in the round-robin round held for the top eight archers and got selected in the first place.

Last week, Indian compound archers displayed a good showing at the 7th Fazza World Ranking Tournament at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds. Shyam Sunder won the compound gold whereas the mixed team of Harminder Singh and Pooja won the compound gold in the mixed team. Rakesh defeated the 9th ranked archer of France in 1/8th matches (142/140), in the quarter-final defeated the number one ranked archer Atamanenk Serhiy from Ukraine (142 vs 137).

In the semi-final, Rakesh defeated Agyan of Turkey, ranked no 5 by 143 vs 138. In the final, he defeated Sunder ranked 2 with a score of 143 vs 135. In the Mixed Team Recurve event, India (Harvinder and Pooja) defeated in the semi Final ranked 2 Ukraine team in a tiebreaker. In the finals, they defeated the ranked 1 Turkey team in a tiebreaker.

In the process, Sunder defeated former World No. 1 in Men's Compound Open Marcel Pavlik from Slovakia 145 vs 143 whereas Rakesh defeated Aryan Erdogan of Turkey another former medallist 143 vs 138. Jyoti defeated Dzhioeva Anastasia of Russia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hospital: SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck, killing 15

An SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashed into a semitruck Tuesday on a Southern California highway, killing 15 people and leaving others injured, hospital officials said.Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Centers emer...

France reports 22,857 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

France reported 22,857 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, sharply up from 4,703 on Monday and up from 19,952 on Sunday.France typically registers a low number of new cases on the day after the weekend.The French health ministry report...

France, allies to lodge protest Iran's activities at IAEA - foreign minister

France and its Western partners plan to go ahead with a protest in the coming days at the U.N. nuclear watchdogs board to criticise Irans decision to curb cooperation with the agency, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.The nuclear tension...

C'garh CM, Union minister launch Dongargarh PRASHAD project

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said Chhattisgarhs Dongargarh town, famous for Maa Bamleshwari Devi temple atop a hill, would emerge as an important religious destination on the countrys tourism map.He was addressing online the bho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021