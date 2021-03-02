Left Menu

Motor racing-Eighth title bid will not decide my future, says Hamilton

Asked how much his future hinged on his title bid, the Briton told reporters after the launch of his team's new W12 car that he did not want that to be the deciding factor. "I got into racing because I loved racing and I think that's got to be always at the core of what I do," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:14 IST
Motor racing-Eighth title bid will not decide my future, says Hamilton
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Lewis Hamilton says the outcome of his bid for a record eighth world championship this season will not determine whether he stays in Formula One.

The 36-year-old is contracted to Mercedes only until the end of 2021 but he said on Tuesday he was 'fully invested' in delivering for his team. Asked how much his future hinged on his title bid, the Briton told reporters after the launch of his team's new W12 car that he did not want that to be the deciding factor.

"I got into racing because I loved racing and I think that's got to be always at the core of what I do," he said. "If I don't love racing, if all you're going for is accolades, if all you're going for is titles, I feel I could potentially lose my way.

"Of course it's the ultimate dream (to be an eight times champion) but I don't think that's necessarily going to be the deciding factor whether I stay or keep going," added the sport's most successful driver. Hamilton has been a race winner in every season since he started out with McLaren in 2007 and took 11 victories last season.

The Briton now has a record 95 wins, 98 pole positions and 165 podiums. He missed one of last year's 17 races after testing positive for COVID-19, but still won 11 and will start the new season as favourite again.

The Briton, awarded a knighthood after his seventh championship and with plenty of outside interests in fashion and music, said it depended on whether he still had "that smile" when he put his helmet on and drove out of the garage. "It's going back to 'do you enjoy it?' Last year was a really tough year for everyone, including me. But I think there were some really impactful moments," he said.

"Will it still be the case this year? we'll see. Will I enjoy it as much? We'll see." The sport's only Black driver, and active campaigner for racial equality and justice, had said earlier that his priority had changed from 'just winning championships' to pushing for diversity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hospital: SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck, killing 15

An SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashed into a semitruck Tuesday on a Southern California highway, killing 15 people and leaving others injured, hospital officials said.Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Centers emer...

France reports 22,857 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

France reported 22,857 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, sharply up from 4,703 on Monday and up from 19,952 on Sunday.France typically registers a low number of new cases on the day after the weekend.The French health ministry report...

France, allies to lodge protest Iran's activities at IAEA - foreign minister

France and its Western partners plan to go ahead with a protest in the coming days at the U.N. nuclear watchdogs board to criticise Irans decision to curb cooperation with the agency, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.The nuclear tension...

C'garh CM, Union minister launch Dongargarh PRASHAD project

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said Chhattisgarhs Dongargarh town, famous for Maa Bamleshwari Devi temple atop a hill, would emerge as an important religious destination on the countrys tourism map.He was addressing online the bho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021