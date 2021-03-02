Left Menu

Motor racing-Bottas hopes to fight for F1 title with a 'happy head'

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:52 IST
Motor racing-Bottas hopes to fight for F1 title with a 'happy head'
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Valtteri Bottas believes he can challenge Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton for the Formula One title with a 'happy head' in what could be his last chance in equal equipment.

Trying to beat the seven times world champion, the sport's most successful driver of all time, has been a thankless task but the Finn -- out of contract at the end of the year -- said on Tuesday he could still succeed. "Over the years you learn always more about what works and what doesn't," he told reporters at the launch of the team's 2021 car. "I shall use everything I can and all the support I can get."

The 31-year-old, who won two races last year to Hamilton's 11, said he had switched off and had a "good reset" over the winter. "Many times when you step out of the sport for a couple of weeks you start assessing things and realise things when you see the big picture," he added.

Bottas said consistency was key and much of that came down to the mental side, being really focused and not putting too much pressure on himself. "It's all about finding that balance and playing with that... I need to be self-honest with everything and try to find a good way, a kind of happy head for every grand prix," he said.

"Lewis has won the titles all the years now that I've been with the team but still going into this new year, starting fresh and with a new page -- absolutely, I believe that I can fight for the title." The Finn was reluctant to detail what he was doing on the mental front, saying he preferred to keep it private and not share techniques.

"It's something I have paid more focus on over the winter and will pay more focus on during the season. And if I need help I will use some professional help. If not, then I use the mirror." The season starts in Bahrain on March 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hospital: SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck, killing 15

An SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashed into a semitruck Tuesday on a Southern California highway, killing 15 people and leaving others injured, hospital officials said.Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Centers emer...

France reports 22,857 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

France reported 22,857 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, sharply up from 4,703 on Monday and up from 19,952 on Sunday.France typically registers a low number of new cases on the day after the weekend.The French health ministry report...

France, allies to lodge protest Iran's activities at IAEA - foreign minister

France and its Western partners plan to go ahead with a protest in the coming days at the U.N. nuclear watchdogs board to criticise Irans decision to curb cooperation with the agency, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.The nuclear tension...

C'garh CM, Union minister launch Dongargarh PRASHAD project

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said Chhattisgarhs Dongargarh town, famous for Maa Bamleshwari Devi temple atop a hill, would emerge as an important religious destination on the countrys tourism map.He was addressing online the bho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021