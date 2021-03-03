Rugby-Women's Rugby World Cup set to be postponed by a year to 2022

This year's women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand is set to be pushed back until next year due to the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, World Rugby said on Tuesday.

The ninth edition of the tournament is currently scheduled to be hosted in Auckland and Whangarei from Sept. 18 to Oct. 16. A final decision is expected after the Rugby World Cup Board and World Rugby Executive Committee consider World Rugby's recommendation on March 8-9.

"World Rugby has made the difficult decision to recommend the postponement of Rugby World Cup 2021... until next year," the sport's world governing body said in a statement. "The recommendation is based on the evolution of the uncertain and challenging global COVID-19 situation.

"It has become clear in recent discussions with key partners... that, given the scale of the event and the COVID-19-related uncertainties, it is just not possible to deliver the environment for all teams to be the best that they can be on the sport's greatest stage."

