Golf-Slumping Fowler in battle to keep major streak alive

That could prove a daunting task given that Fowler, a five-times winner on the PGA Tour who was once ranked fourth in the world, has missed the cut in 10 of his last 25 starts. "Everyone that's played really at all, especially at some sort of a high level, completely understands that golf is up-and-down," Fowler said on Tuesday at Bay Hill.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 01:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rickie Fowler heads into this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational seeking a long-awaited return to form that would do wonders for his bid to extend a streak of 41 consecutive major appearances.

Fowler, who is 65th in the world rankings and without a top-10 finish since January 2020, can keep his major streak alive by winning a PGA Tour event ahead of the April 8-11 Masters or by getting back into the top 50. That could prove a daunting task given that Fowler, a five-times winner on the PGA Tour who was once ranked fourth in the world, has missed the cut in 10 of his last 25 starts.

"Everyone that's played really at all, especially at some sort of a high level, completely understands that golf is up-and-down," Fowler said on Tuesday at Bay Hill. "You take advantage of the times where you're playing well and ride those out because you know that it's not always going to be that way, there are times where it's going to go down and you're going to have to fight through it.

"Unfortunately, this one's been a little longer than I would like it to have been, but, yeah, we're grinding through it." Fowler has competed at Bay Hill nine times and his best showing came in 2013 when he finished in a share of third place.

He said it was frustrating not being able to execute the shots he visualises but was hopeful his recent share of 20th at The Genesis Invitational -- his best result of the season -- is a sign that things are heading in the right direction. "A lot of it I would say is more just on the mental side now, just getting back and playing as much as possible to just get the reps in," added Fowler. "It's a matter of time. We'll just keep kicking the darn door and she'll fall."

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

