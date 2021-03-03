Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Maradona's Porsche from 'forgotten' season up for sale

A Porsche car owned by Argentina's soccer great Diego Maradona during his "forgotten" final season in Europe will go under the hammer this week. Maradona drove the 1992 silver Porsche 911 to and from training and matches when he was playing for Spanish club Sevilla in the 1992-93 season, his last in Europe, after serving a 15-month ban over a failed drugs test. Attorney for girl injured in crash with former Chiefs coach calls for 'most serious' charges

Advertisement

An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl seriously injured in a car crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid said he will advocate for the "most serious" charges to be brought against Reid. Reid, 35, was driving his car on Feb. 4 when he ended up in multi-vehicle collision days ahead of the most recent Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he was expected to be part of the coaching staff. Iran's only female Olympic medallist to compete under white flag in Tokyo

Iranian female Olympic medal winner Kimia Alizadeh has been granted refugee status in Germany and aims to compete in the Olympic Refugee Team under a white flag in Tokyo this summer. Alizadeh, who won taekwondo bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics, fled to Germany last year after several offers to compete for the Netherlands, Canada, Belgium and Bulgaria. NBA roundup: James Harden lifts Nets to overtime win over Spurs

James Harden scored 30 points, dished out 15 assists and pulled down 14 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 124-113 overtime win over the host San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Brooklyn scored the first eight points of the extra period and never looked back, winning its ninth game in its past 10 contests. The Nets won in San Antonio for the first time since Jan. 22, 2002, ending a 17-game skid. NBA, Canada Goose announce multi-year partnership for annual All-Star game

Canada Goose Holdings Inc on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) that makes the luxury parka maker an outerwear partner for the annual NBA All-Star game. The collaboration is an extension of Canada Goose's tie-up with the NBA in 2016, when it created limited edition co-branded parkas for the NBA All-Star teams. Golf: Slumping Fowler in battle to keep major streak alive

Rickie Fowler heads into this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational seeking a long-awaited return to form that would do wonders for his bid to extend a streak of 41 consecutive major appearances. Fowler, who is 65th in the world rankings and without a top-10 finish since January 2020, can keep his major streak alive by winning a PGA Tour event ahead of the April 8-11 Masters or by getting back into the top 50. WTA roundup: Kristina Mladenovic survives upset bid at Lyon

Fourth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France survived a two-hour, 42-minute test in Tuesday's first round to advance in the Lyon Open in France. Battling Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu, Mladenovic eventually prevailed 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 after winning 72.1 percent of her first-serve points and saving six of 12 break points. She'll face Russia's Margarita Gasparyan in the next round; Gasparyan took a clean 6-4, 6-1 win over Ukraine's Katarina Zavatska on Tuesday. NHL roundup: Leafs blank Oilers again

William Nylander and Morgan Rielly each had a goal and an assist and Michael Hutchinson made 31 saves for his sixth career shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 3-0 Monday night. Zach Hyman also scored for the NHL-leading Maple Leafs, who moved eight points ahead of the second-place Oilers in the North Division. Toronto improved to 6-1-0 in its past seven games. Edmonton has dropped two in a row after winning eight of the previous nine. Ibrahimovic defends Sanremo role, stands by LeBron James comments

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has defended his controversial appearance at Italy's Sanremo music festival and reiterated his belief that athletes like Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James should stay out of politics. The 39-year-old Swede has received criticism for agreeing to participate in four nights of the annual song contest in Liguria this week, as his club have Serie A fixtures on Wednesday and Sunday. Minnesota United sign F Juan Agudelo to one-year deal

Minnesota United signed veteran forward Juan Agudelo to a one-year deal with a team option for 2022. Agudelo, 28, had three goals in 14 appearances (nine starts) with Inter Miami CF last season. The club declined his contract option last December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)