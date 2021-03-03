Left Menu

Rugby-New Zealand committed to hosting women's World Cup in 2022

New Zealand's government remains committed to hosting the next women's Rugby World Cup even if it is postponed until 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sports Minister Grant Robertson said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 03-03-2021 05:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 05:30 IST
Rugby-New Zealand committed to hosting women's World Cup in 2022

New Zealand's government remains committed to hosting the next women's Rugby World Cup even if it is postponed until 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sports Minister Grant Robertson said on Wednesday. World Rugby said on Tuesday it would be recommending that the ninth edition of the tournament, scheduled to take place in New Zealand from Sept. 18 to Oct. 16, should be pushed back by a year.

The final decision will be made at World Rugby meetings next week and, while disappointed at the expected outcome, Robertson said he understood the reasoning behind it. "We all wanted the tournament to go ahead as planned this year, but we also accept that the current COVID-19 constrained circumstances are not ideal for high performance athletes in a tournament situation," the minister said in a statement.

"Ultimately this is a decision for World Rugby to make. If they do postpone we are fully committed to hosting the event next year. "The government is supporting NZ Rugby's hosting of the tournament with financial contributions through the Major Events Development Fund and Sport New Zealand. That support will remain in place for 2022."

New Zealand's Black Ferns have won five of the eight previous editions of the tournament and were preparing to defend their title against 11 other nations, including neighbours Australia. Rugby Australia said it accepted World Rugby's decision to recommend the postponement of the first women's World Cup to be held in the southern hemisphere.

"It's disappointing news for both our team and the wider Rugby community," Rugby Australia's Jilly Collins said in a statement. "Ultimately, safety must be the number one priority. Furthermore, a tournament needs to be delivered that is fitting of the pinnacle event in the Women's Rugby XVs calendar with all teams as best prepared as possible."

New Zealand has been one of the most successful nations in the world at containing COVID-19 but small outbreaks of the virus have triggered two snap lockdowns in Auckland over the last month. Auckland's 44,000-seater Eden Park stadium was scheduled to host an opening day triple-header as well as the semi-finals and final of the tournament.

New Zealand is also hosting the next edition of the women's cricket World Cup in March and April next year after that tournament was postponed from 2021 because of the global health crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Most in Japan 'interested in Olympics' but don't want them to happen -Yomiuri poll

An overwhelming majority of Japanese said they were interested in the Olympics, although 58 said they did not want them to be held because of fears over COVID-19, a Yomiuri daily poll showed on Wednesday. In the survey, conducted between Ja...

Australia's economy expands at brisk pace in Q4

Australias economy expanded at a much faster-than-expected pace in the final quarter of last year, official data showed on Wednesday, and all signs are that 2021 has started on a firm footing too helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimul...

U.S. House panel reissues subpoena for Trump's tax records

A U.S. House of Representatives panel has reissued a subpoena seeking Donald Trumps tax and financial records, saying in a memo made public on Tuesday it needs the documents to address conflicts of interest by future presidents.In a court f...

U.S. presses Ethiopia to end Tigray violence, protect civilians

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday pressed Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to end hostilities in the northern Tigray region, citing a growing number of credible reports of atrocities and human rights violations and abuse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021