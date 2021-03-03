Left Menu

Swiss Open: Rankireddy, Ponnappa outclass second-seeded Indonesian pair to progress to 2nd round

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa started their campaign on a high as they outclassed second-seeded Indonesian pair of Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja in the first round of the Swiss Open 2021 on Tuesday.

ANI | Basel | Updated: 03-03-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 09:00 IST
Swiss Open: Rankireddy, Ponnappa outclass second-seeded Indonesian pair to progress to 2nd round
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa started their campaign on a high as they outclassed second-seeded Indonesian pair of Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja in the first round of the Swiss Open 2021 on Tuesday. Rankiredddy and Ponnappa defeated the World no. 8 pair in straight games 21-18, 21-10 in the encounter that lasted for 38 minutes. Indian pair will now proceed to the second round of the tournament.

The first game saw a high competition between both sides but the Indian pair stood up strong in the closing of the set to claim the game with 21-18. It was the one-way in the second game as Rankireddy and Ponnappa did not give any chance to the Indonesian pair to make comeback in the match.

In the other clash of the day, Indian mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy were ousted by third-seeded pair of Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith of England 21-18, 21-15 in 39 minutes.Later in the day, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap will start their campaign in the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong probes death of 63-year-old who received Chinese Sinovac jab

Hong Kong health authorities on Tuesday night revealed that they are investigating the death of a chronically ill man after he received Chinas Sinovac vaccine. The Department of Health said the 63-year-old man had received the shot on Febru...

ICC to take up CSA's formal complaint if Australia qualify for WTC final

Even if England manage to defeat India in the fourth and final Test, Australia might not qualify for the World Test Championship WTC final. If England wins the last Test against India, then Australia was to qualify for the WTC final. But, t...

Delhi municipal bypolls: AAP leading in 4 wards

AAP candidates were leading in four wards as the counting for municipal polls began on Wednesday morning, election officials said.The AAP candidates were leading in Shalimar Bagh North, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, and Rohini- C wards.The Congre...

City beats Wolves 4-1 for 21st straight win, 15 clear in EPL

A 15-point lead, 21 victories in a row, a club record-tying 28 games unbeaten.The extraordinary numbers are stacking up for Manchester City as Pep Guardiolas winning machine powers to the Premier League title and whisper it a potential qu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021