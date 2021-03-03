Left Menu

Tsitsipas, Rublev advance, Wawrinka loses in Rotterdam

PTI | Rotterdam | Updated: 03-03-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 09:16 IST
Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, in his first match since reaching the Australian Open semifinals, advanced to the second round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament by beating Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 7-6 (4), 7-5.

The 22-year-old Greek player, who upset second-ranked Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open quarterfinals, will face Hubert Hurkacz in the second round after the Polish player saw off Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Earlier, fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev beat American qualifier Marcos Giron 7-6 (1), 6-3 to set up a second-round match against Andy Murray.

Rublev was pushed hard by Giron as the first set went with serve, but he got two service breaks in the second set. It was Rublev's first match since he was beaten by eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev in an all-Russian Australian Open quarterfinal.

Eighth-seeded Stan Wawrinka's disappointing start to the season continued as the three-time major winner was beaten 6-4, 7-5 by Karen Khachanov following a second-round exit at the Australian Open.

Khachanov's win sets up another Russian-British match in the second round, this time against qualifier Cameron Norrie.

Alex de Minaur won an all-Australian match against John Millman 6-1, 6-4 to set up a second-round meeting with Kei Nishikori.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

