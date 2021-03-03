Left Menu

IPL GC to take final call on venues: BCCI official

Indian Premier League's (IPL) governing council is monitoring the situation of Covid-19 in Mumbai and the body would be soon deciding how to go about conducting the 14th edition of the premier T20 tournament.

Updated: 03-03-2021 09:40 IST
IPL GC to take final call on venues: BCCI official
IPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava Indian Premier League's (IPL) governing council is monitoring the situation of Covid-19 in Mumbai and the body would be soon deciding how to go about conducting the 14th edition of the premier T20 tournament.

A source in the know of developments revealed that nothing has been decided as of now regarding the venues for this year's edition and it has also come to light that the BCCI would be seeking assurance from the state governments before letting them host IPL matches this year. "As if now it's all speculation whether it's Punjab or Hyderabad. We will soon have IPL GC in which we will decide what needs to be done and how the IPL needs to be conducted this year, as of now nothing has been decided yet. BCCI will seek assurances from state governments before allowing them to host the matches," a source within the BCCI told ANI.

"Whether it can be held in a state while elections are taking place and when talking about Punjab, BCCI needs concrete assurance from authorities that no unwanted incident will take place when the matches happen there," the source added. When talking about Mumbai being an IPL venue or not, the source said: "We are keeping a close watch on Mumbai also because of Covid cases."

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had said that he was surprised to see Mohali not being chosen as one of the IPL venues and he also asked the BCCI to reconsider their decision. Speaking on Amarinder Singh's appeal, the source within the BCCI said: "We will discuss everything in the governing council meeting." (ANI)

