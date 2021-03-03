Left Menu

Soccer-New Zealand defender Stott diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma

I had two big lumps on my neck that were growing," Stott, who has 71 caps for New Zealand, said in a video on Twitter https://twitter.com/stotty_13/status/1366885714776920064. "I was actually in quarantine when I got the results that I had been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 09:49 IST
Soccer-New Zealand defender Stott diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma

New Zealand and Brighton & Hove Albion defender Rebekah Stott said on Wednesday she had been diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer, and will need to go through four months of chemotherapy. The 27-year-old got her medical reports while in quarantine in England but returned to her home in Australia last month to seek treatment.

Stott represented Australia at the youth level before playing for New Zealand, the country of her birth, at the senior level. She won the W-League title three times with Melbourne City from 2016-18. "I knew there was something not right. I had two big lumps on my neck that were growing," Stott, who has 71 caps for New Zealand, said in a video on Twitter https://twitter.com/stotty_13/status/1366885714776920064.

"I was actually in quarantine when I got the results that I had been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. "I know it's not going to be easy but I really want to go through this with a positive attitude and try and encourage and inspire others to be able to do the same."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China, looking post-virus, to push tech autonomy at Congress

Chinese leaders are shifting focus from the coronavirus back to long-term goals of making China a technology leader at this years highest-profile political event, the meeting of its ceremonial legislature, amid tension with Washington and E...

S.Korea probing two deaths after AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine - KDCA

South Korean authorities said on Wednesday they are investigating the deaths of two people after a media report said the pair - both with pre-existing conditions - died within days of receiving AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine.A 63-year-old nu...

BJP MP's son shot at in UP, cops claim attack staged

The son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore was shot at in Lucknow on early Wednesday, but the police claimed that he had staged the attack on him by his brother-in-law.However, the motive was not known immediately, the police added.Ayush 30, the son...

AAP wins four wards, Congress one in municipal corporation bypolls in Delhi: Election officials.

AAP wins four wards, Congress one in municipal corporation bypolls in Delhi Election officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021