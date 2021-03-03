Left Menu

PTI | Miltonkeynes | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 10:01 IST
Hendry loses in 1st match out of snooker retirement

Stephen Hendry, snooker's record seven-time world champion, has played his first match in nearly nine years after coming out of retirement — and he might have to change his Twitter handle.

The 52-year-old Scot lost 4-1 to Matt Selt in the first round of the Gibraltar Open on Tuesday.

It was Hendry's first appearance on the world tour since he retired immediately after losing in the world championship in 2012. He has taken up an invitational tour card to play on the tour for the next two seasons.

The sole frame Hendry won against Selt came thanks to a break of 107. It was the 776th competitive century of his career, which leaves Hendry with a dilemma — his Twitter handle is @SHendry775.

Hendry, whose haul of seven world titles is one more than Ronnie O'Sullivan, Ray Reardon and Steve Davis in the all-time list in the modern era, is aiming to return to the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to play in the world championship again in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

