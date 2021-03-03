Left Menu

Spanish league chief not expecting big signings this summer

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 10:07 IST
Spanish league chief not expecting big signings this summer

Spanish league president Javier Tebas is not expecting any blockbuster signings in the next transfer window as Spanish clubs continue to struggle financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been talk of Real Madrid making a move to try to sign in Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain or Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, but Tebas said such transfers are unlikely to happen at this point.

''Considering the numbers people are talking about, I see it as complicated,'' Tebas said on Tuesday. ''Real Madrid, which is the club most linked with Mbappé… I think it would probably wait (for the end of his contract) to sign him, that’s the reality.'' He said only clubs such as PSG and Manchester City, which Tebas often accuses of breaking financial fair play rules, could afford these types of players.

''I don't see other teams making these signing unless they use some form of financial trickery,'' he said.

Tebas said the Spanish league should not be afraid of losing some of its top players, either — even Lionel Messi if he decides to leave Barcelona at the end of his contract this season.

''We always want to have the best players,'' Tebas said. ''It's obvious that it can hurt us if we lose (Messi), but I believe we are ready for these circumstances. Neymar left us and Cristiano Ronaldo left us and we still did well. If the bids for audiovisual rights are used as a thermometer, we could still do very well despite the departure of these players.'' Tebas said he hopes to have fans back in Spanish stadiums by the end of the season but it will depend on how the coronavirus pandemic progresses in the country.

''I believe we still have to go through March and April before we can start to think about having fans at the end of the season, at least in the last games,'' he said.

Tebas said Barcelona should be able to start overcoming its crisis after it elects a president on Sunday, and that Real Betis has until September to adjust to the league's salary cap. New caps were announced on Tuesday, with most clubs seeing their caps reduced with the exception of Real Madrid, Celta Vigo, Granada and Huesca.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China, looking post-virus, to push tech autonomy at Congress

Chinese leaders are shifting focus from the coronavirus back to long-term goals of making China a technology leader at this years highest-profile political event, the meeting of its ceremonial legislature, amid tension with Washington and E...

S.Korea probing two deaths after AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine - KDCA

South Korean authorities said on Wednesday they are investigating the deaths of two people after a media report said the pair - both with pre-existing conditions - died within days of receiving AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine.A 63-year-old nu...

BJP MP's son shot at in UP, cops claim attack staged

The son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore was shot at in Lucknow on early Wednesday, but the police claimed that he had staged the attack on him by his brother-in-law.However, the motive was not known immediately, the police added.Ayush 30, the son...

AAP wins four wards, Congress one in municipal corporation bypolls in Delhi: Election officials.

AAP wins four wards, Congress one in municipal corporation bypolls in Delhi Election officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021