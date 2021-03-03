Left Menu

NZ vs Aus: Santner ruled out of 3rd T20I, Milne joins as cover

Ahead of the third T20I against Australia, New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash after "waking up this morning with a head-cold".

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 10:19 IST
NZ vs Aus: Santner ruled out of 3rd T20I, Milne joins as cover
New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the third T20I against Australia, New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash after "waking up this morning with a head-cold". "He is self-isolating as a precautionary measure while awaiting the results of a COVID test," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"Wellington-based Adam Milne will join the team for today's match at Sky Stadium as squad cover," it added. Santner returned with the figures of 4-31 in the second T20I that New Zealand won by four runs.

Hosts are currently leading the five-match series 2-0 after outclassing Aussies in the first two games. On Monday, NZC had announced that the final T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be shifted to Wellington from Bay Oval. Australia is set to make a few changes in the upcoming third T20I of the five-match series, assistant coach Andrew McDonald confirmed on Tuesday.

Wellington's Sky Stadium will be hosting the final three T20Is between Australia and New Zealand and the visitors are likely to include Ashton Turner or D'Arcy Short in their starting XI. All-rounder Ashton Agar can be left out of the team as he has conceded 50 runs from five overs bowled in the first T20Is against New Zealand.

"We haven't got those middle overs right. That may be a reason for us to reinforce that area or make some changes that potentially strengthen that area with both bat and ball. They've played spin well at this stage. Agar has played two games in the last three and a half months as well so he's going to be better every game that he plays," cricket.com.au had quoted McDonald as saying. "Zampa at this stage hasn't gotten into the games but his quality over the last two years suggests that the next game he probably will have an impact. It is an area that we do need to improve in if we're going to compete and beat this Kiwi side," he had added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FROM THE FIELD: Taming the illegal wildlife trafficking trade

A stockpile of pangolin scales seized by government officials in Cameroon., by TRAFFICAndrew Walmsley UN agencies are heavily involved in ramped-up efforts to curb sea-bound trafficking which has, until recently, been a relatively l...

Delhi municipal bypolls: AAP wins one ward, leading in 3

The AAP is heading for victory in four wards and the Congress in one in the municipal bypolls in Delhi, showed trends of counting on Wednesday morning.AAP candidate Dhirender Kumar has won the Kalyanpuri ward by 7,259 votes, while party nom...

J L Stream launches a 'Made in India' Social LIVE streaming app

With over 680 million active internet users and 450 million social network users, India has one of the lowest-priced data in the world. This second-largest online market is fast growing to be one of the largest consumers of content globally...

China, looking post-virus, to push tech autonomy at Congress

Chinese leaders are shifting focus from the coronavirus back to long-term goals of making China a technology leader at this years highest-profile political event, the meeting of its ceremonial legislature, amid tension with Washington and E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021