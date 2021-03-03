Left Menu

Spring training roundup: Red Sox power way past Rays Enrique Hernandez, Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers all smacked homers during a six-run third inning as the Boston Red Sox rolled to a 9-3 victory over the visiting Tampa Rays on Tuesday at Fort Myers, Fla. Yairo Munoz smacked a two-run homer in the second inning for Boston.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Most in Japan 'interested in Olympics' but don't want them to happen: Yomiuri poll

An overwhelming majority of Japanese said they were "interested in the Olympics", although 58% said they did not want them to be held this year because of fears over COVID-19, a Yomiuri daily poll showed on Wednesday. In the survey, conducted between Jan. 18 and Feb. 25, when much of the country remained in a coronavirus state of emergency, 30% of the respondents said they were "very interested" in the Summer Games and 40% said they were "somewhat interested", for a combined 70%. Maradona's Porsche from 'forgotten' season up for sale

A Porsche car owned by Argentina's soccer great Diego Maradona during his "forgotten" final season in Europe will go under the hammer this week. Maradona drove the 1992 silver Porsche 911 to and from training and matches when he was playing for Spanish club Sevilla in the 1992-93 season, his last in Europe, after serving a 15-month ban over a failed drugs test. Attorney for girl injured in crash with former Chiefs coach calls for 'most serious' charges

An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl seriously injured in a car crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid said he will advocate for the "most serious" charges to be brought against Reid. Reid, 35, was driving his car on Feb. 4 when he ended up in multi-vehicle collision days ahead of the most recent Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he was expected to be part of the coaching staff. Iran's only female Olympic medallist to compete under white flag in Tokyo

Iranian female Olympic medal winner Kimia Alizadeh has been granted refugee status in Germany and aims to compete in the Olympic Refugee Team under a white flag in Tokyo this summer. Alizadeh, who won taekwondo bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics, fled to Germany last year after several offers to compete for the Netherlands, Canada, Belgium and Bulgaria. NBA roundup: James Harden lifts Nets to overtime win over Spurs

James Harden scored 30 points, dished out 15 assists and pulled down 14 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 124-113 overtime win over the host San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Brooklyn scored the first eight points of the extra period and never looked back, winning its ninth game in its past 10 contests. The Nets won in San Antonio for the first time since Jan. 22, 2002, ending a 17-game skid. Spring training roundup: Red Sox power way past Rays

Rickie Fowler heads into this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational seeking a long-awaited return to form that would do wonders for his bid to extend a streak of 41 consecutive major appearances. Fowler, who is 65th in the world rankings and without a top-10 finish since January 2020, can keep his major streak alive by winning a PGA Tour event ahead of the April 8-11 Masters or by getting back into the top 50. WTA roundup: Kristina Mladenovic survives upset bid at Lyon

Fourth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France survived a two-hour, 42-minute test in Tuesday's first round to advance in the Lyon Open in France. Battling Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu, Mladenovic eventually prevailed 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 after winning 72.1 percent of her first-serve points and saving six of 12 break points. She'll face Russia's Margarita Gasparyan in the next round; Gasparyan took a clean 6-4, 6-1 win over Ukraine's Katarina Zavatska on Tuesday. NHL roundup: Leafs blank Oilers again

William Nylander and Morgan Rielly each had a goal and an assist and Michael Hutchinson made 31 saves for his sixth career shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 3-0 Monday night. Zach Hyman also scored for the NHL-leading Maple Leafs, who moved eight points ahead of the second-place Oilers in the North Division. Toronto improved to 6-1-0 in its past seven games. Edmonton has dropped two in a row after winning eight of the previous nine. Vikings release two-time Pro Bowl TE Kyle Rudolph

The Minnesota Vikings released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday. The 31-year-old Rudolph spent 10 seasons with the Vikings since being a second-round pick in the 2011 draft.

