Basketball-Houston to retire Harden's No. 13 jersey, says owner

The Houston Rockets will retire the No. 13 jersey of former guard James Harden in honor of his eight successful seasons with the franchise, owner Tilman Fertitta has said. Harden was named an All-Star in every season with the Rockets and holds the franchise records for three-point field goals made (2,029), free throws made (5,554) and assists (4,796).

The 2018 MVP was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in January after his relationship with the Rockets broke down. "James Harden will always be a Rocket," Fertitta told the Houston Chronicle. "Of course, we will retire his jersey. He made my first three years of owning the franchise unforgettable.

Advertisement

"The success he brought this franchise over eight years and the memories he created for our fan base/community truly remarkable." If his jersey is retired, he will join Calvin Murphy, Moses Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon, Rudy Tomjanovich, Clyde Drexler and Yao Ming in the rafters of the Toyota Center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)