Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Axar Patel was the best bowler in 3rd Test, says Harbhajan

Ahead of the fourth and final Test of the series against England, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on all-rounder Axar Patel for the way he bowled in the pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium last week.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 12:57 IST
Ind vs Eng: Axar Patel was the best bowler in 3rd Test, says Harbhajan
Axar Patel (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the fourth and final Test of the series against England, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on all-rounder Axar Patel for the way he bowled in the pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium last week. The hosts registered a comprehensive 10-wicket win over England in the third Test and took the 2-1 lead in the series. India is now eyeing the World Test Championship final spot in the last game of the series.

India only need to draw the final Test against Joe Root's men in order to seal a spot in the WTC final. Axar, playing in just his second Test, scalped 11 wickets in the day-night Test to spin a web over the Englishmen. According to Harbhajan, it is the bowler who should be credited for turning the ball even if the pitch had something for the spinner.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Harbhajan said, "At the beginning of our journey, the spinners are taught to hit the stump -- the ball should hit the stump after the spin. If the wicket has spin then the bowler needs to judge how much spin is required, and if you're missing the stumps constantly then it's the bowler's fault. If there is a spinning track or any other track, there is always a challenge to bowl. "The most difficult balls were the ones where the batsman had to face with the bat and I believe Axar Patel was the best bowler in this game because the batsman had to play every ball and Axar himself didn't know whether the ball will spin or not," he added.

In the ongoing series, Rohit Sharma, Axar and Ravichandran Ashwin have been the standout performers and now in the fourth Test, skipper Virat Kohli would look to come to the party and end his century-drought. Kohli had last scored a century way back in 2019 in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

The fourth Test of the series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium from Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lexus launches bold new aviation-inspired LC 500h limited edition

New DelhiMumbaiBengaluru MaharashtraKarnataka India, March 3 ANIPRNewswire Lexus India has launched a limited-edition model of its sports coupe- the LC 500h. Inspired by the graceful flight of birds and aeroplanes, this special edition focu...

Prickly problem: Taiwan says won't be beaten by China pineapple ban

Taiwan will not be beaten by Chinas ban on pineapple imports and will rally around its farmers to turn crisis into opportunity with new markets and more sales at home, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday, offering a defiant rebuke to B...

Fukushima chief: No need to extend decommissioning target

The head of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant says theres no need to extend the current target to finish its decommissioning in 30-40 years despite uncertainties about melted fuel inside the plants three reactors.Ten years after meltdowns...

UP: Man kills minor girl after failed rape bid, arrested

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a minor girl after a failed rape attempt, police said, adding that the victims body was exhumed from his house.The accused, identified as Harendra, was arrested from Shimla, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021