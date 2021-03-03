Left Menu

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said he is keen to leave a legacy behind at the club but does not know if he will be in charge next season as the Blades remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:03 IST
Soccer-Blades boss Wilder casts doubt over future amid relegation fight

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said he is keen to leave a legacy behind at the club but does not know if he will be in charge next season as the Blades remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League. Sheffield United was the surprise package last season when the promoted club finished ninth but 21 defeats in 26 games have left Wilder's side on 11 points - 15 points away from the safety zone.

In December, Wilder received public backing from the club's owner, Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who said the club would stick with the Englishman "no matter what". When asked about his future at the Yorkshire club ahead of Wednesday's home game against ninth-placed Aston Villa, Wilder said: "I don't know. We always plan short, medium, and long term, but that plan is determined by other people.

"I've not had those conversations. I think they should be happening, but they're not happening." The 53-year-old, who joined in May 2016, said he wants to stay at the club for a sixth season if the Blades stick to their plan, which includes making changes off the field.

"Yes, definitely. If we stick to the plan," he said. "The plan as always was to leave a legacy, change things off the pitch, which need changing, and stick with the players we've invested in and add a couple and try to bounce back - simple as that."

