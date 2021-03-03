Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Most in Japan 'interested in Olympics' but don't want them to happen: Yomiuri poll

An overwhelming majority of Japanese said they were "interested in the Olympics", although 58% said they did not want them to be held this year because of fears over COVID-19, a Yomiuri daily poll showed on Wednesday. In the survey, conducted between Jan. 18 and Feb. 25, when much of the country remained in a coronavirus state of emergency, 30% of the respondents said they were "very interested" in the Summer Games and 40% said they were "somewhat interested", for a combined 70%. Maradona's Porsche from 'forgotten' season up for sale

A Porsche car owned by Argentina's soccer great Diego Maradona during his "forgotten" final season in Europe will go under the hammer this week. Maradona drove the 1992 silver Porsche 911 to and from training and matches when he was playing for Spanish club Sevilla in the 1992-93 season, his last in Europe, after serving a 15-month ban over a failed drugs test. Attorney for girl injured in crash with former Chiefs coach calls for 'most serious' charges

An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl seriously injured in a car crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid said he will advocate for the "most serious" charges to be brought against Reid. Reid, 35, was driving his car on Feb. 4 when he ended up in multi-vehicle collision days ahead of the most recent Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he was expected to be part of the coaching staff. Spring training roundup: Red Sox power way past Rays

Enrique Hernandez, Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers all smacked homers during a six-run third inning as the Boston Red Sox rolled to a 9-3 victory over the visiting Tampa Rays on Tuesday at Fort Myers, Fla. Yairo Munoz smacked a two-run homer in the second inning for Boston. Hernandez and Duran hit solo shots in the third while Devers hit a two-run blast and Jonathan Arauz capped the frame with a two-run double to give the Red Sox an 8-0 lead. Houston to retire Harden's No. 13 jersey, says owner

The Houston Rockets will retire the No. 13 jersey of former guard James Harden in honor of his eight successful seasons with the franchise, owner Tilman Fertitta has said. Harden was named an All-Star in every season with the Rockets and holds the franchise records for three-point field goals made (2,029), free throws made (5,554) and assists (4,796). Snooker: Hendry targets improvements after comeback ends in defeat

Seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry was happy with his performance in his first match in nine years at the Gibraltar Open but said he would need to improve if he was to fulfil his dream of returning to the World Championship in April. The 52-year-old, making his comeback after retiring in 2012, rolled back the years with a century-break of 107, the 776th century of his career, before losing 4-1 to Matthew Selt in Tuesday's first round. Golf: Slumping Fowler in battle to keep major streak alive

Rickie Fowler heads into this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational seeking a long-awaited return to form that would do wonders for his bid to extend a streak of 41 consecutive major appearances. Fowler, who is 65th in the world rankings and without a top-10 finish since January 2020, can keep his major streak alive by winning a PGA Tour event ahead of the April 8-11 Masters or by getting back into the top 50. Shiffrin says should not have to choose between 'morals' and job to compete at Games

Olympic champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin has said she should not have to choose between her "morals" and her "job" amid calls for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Human rights groups have urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to take the Games out of China because of its treatment of Uighur Muslims and other human rights concerns. China denies human rights abuses.

WTA roundup: Kristina Mladenovic survives upset bid at Lyon Fourth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France survived a two-hour, 42-minute test in Tuesday's first round to advance in the Lyon Open in France. Battling Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu, Mladenovic eventually prevailed 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 after winning 72.1 percent of her first-serve points and saving six of 12 break points. She'll face Russia's Margarita Gasparyan in the next round; Gasparyan took a clean 6-4, 6-1 win over Ukraine's Katarina Zavatska on Tuesday.

Vikings release two-time Pro Bowl TE Kyle Rudolph The Minnesota Vikings released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday. The 31-year-old Rudolph spent 10 seasons with the Vikings since being a second-round pick in the 2011 draft.

